8 Hand Sanitizers to Help You Battle Flu Season

With flu season under way this year and many health officials declaring that this may be the worst season that we’ve seen on record – some going as far as to say that we’re seeing an epidemic – many of us are a bit concerned about the germs we’re “inheriting” in public places. There are obviously only so many things you can do to stay healthy as you go about your normal day-to-day lives, and many of which consist of cleaning your hands.

Since you don’t always have access to a sink (and soap) before you reach up to touch your face or snack on some food as you run around each day, we’ve compiled some of our favorite and most reliable hand sanitizers for you to stock up on to stay healthy. While we’re also constantly struggling with dry hands through the colder months, many of these try to battle that with ingredients like shea butter and aloe, and will fight germs at the same time. Invest in a few of these (and get the flu shot) and you’ll show the flu who’s boss.