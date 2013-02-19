8 of the Craziest Looks to Hit London Fashion Week Fall 2013

After all of the gorgeous beauty trends to hit the runway at New York Fashion Week, we’ve got a pretty long list of looks we’re dying to try. This past week, editors and buyers took to England for London Fashion Week, showcasing even more hair and makeup inspiration across the pond. Though most designers opted for minimalistic looks or a simple bold lip, there were plenty of risk-takers when it came to beauty.
From the ever-daring Vivienne Westwood, who never puts on a show without a wow-factor, to designers like Eudon Choi and John Rocha using hair accessories to their full potential, there was no shortage of crazy beauty looks. Though these looks aren’t exactly wearable outside of an editorial photo shoot, we still can’t get enough of the wild looks. Take a look through some of the strangest hair and makeup looks to hit London Fashion Week and tell us which you’d like to try in another life!
Vivienne Westwood is always one to put on a good show, not disappointing this season with clown-like makeup that nods to pop art.
Bora Aksu was on point with the braid trend, but made things interesting with a glossy, wet texture.
Jean-Pierre Braganza's hair was straight and parted in the middle, but the dramatic, graphic eye struck a balance with the black and white garments.
Fyodor Golan stuck with the dark lipstick trend, but turned things up a notch with an overall gothic, undead feel.
Eudon Choi left makeup minimal but really made an impact with an over the top flower crown.
The look at KTZ had us scratching our heads. We're trying to decipher whether this is a sleeping mask or a headband gone wrong.
Moschino Cheap and Chic's look was a pale, gothic face with black lipstick and sunglasses that mirrored the look of the mouth.
