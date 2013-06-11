8 Colored Mascaras to Try This Summer

Colored mascara may not be a new product, but it certainly has a new lease on life as of late. The hype began when Stella McCartney sent models wearing bold purple mascara down the runway at her spring/summer 2012 show, and since then the bold makeup look has grown in popularity. Now, with colored mascara available in practically every color imaginable, women everywhere can really make the trend their own.
If you’re hesitant to try the trend at home, you can ease into things with darker colors like burgundy and navy blue that will be close enough to black so that you’ll stay inside your comfort zone while trying out the trend. Once you get comfortable with bold, colored lashes, you can really make a statement with aqua or green colors. Plus, colored mascara will really make your eye color pop if you use a mascara that will accentuate your specific color. For example, brown eyes look great with purple, green eyes pop with blue and burgundy, and blue eyes dazzle with green mascara.
No matter how you decide to wear the trend, one thing is for sure: now’s the time to play with the colored mascara trend. We’ve rounded up 8 mascaras in every color under the sun for you to try this summer. Take a look at our top picks above and tell us which color you’ll be testing out in the comments below!
Get your feet wet with colored mascara by trying out a navy blue color, close enough to black for you to be comfortable with the look, but enough of a change that you'll be having fun with the trend.
Dior Iconic Mascara in Navy Blue, $28.50, Sephora
For huge lashes that will accentuate brown or blue eyes, try this sage green colored mascara.
Make Up For Ever Smoky Lash in Green, $23, Sephora
A deep burgundy mascara will make blue eyes stand out, so brush this on to your lashes if you've got baby blues.
YSL Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils in Deep Burgundy, $30, Sephora
Blue mascara is typically what we reach for when we want to play around with colored mascara, and this wand will do your lashes justice.
Sephora Full Action Extreme Effect Mascara in Blue, $15, Sephora
Turn up the volume on green or brown eyes with this deep purple mascara.
Blinc Mascara in Purple, $20.80, Amazon.com
For a fun look the next time you head out with the girls for the evening, use this all-in-one teal mascara and eyeliner combination.
Sephora Glitter Eyeliner and Mascara, $13, Sephora
This double-ended mascara allows you to keep things toned down for day then totally fun at night. Try adding a touch of the pink mascara just to the tips of your black lashes for just a hint of color.
Max Factor Vivid Impact Highlighting Mascara, $8.50, Amazon.com
Teal mascara is certainly not for the faint of heart, which is why we absolutely love this look. Remember to keep the rest of your look minimal when your eyes are going to be this bold.
BareMinerals Remix Collection Flawless Definition Mascara in Aqua, $18, Beauty.com