8 Colored Mascaras to Try This Summer

Colored mascara may not be a new product, but it certainly has a new lease on life as of late. The hype began when Stella McCartney sent models wearing bold purple mascara down the runway at her spring/summer 2012 show, and since then the bold makeup look has grown in popularity. Now, with colored mascara available in practically every color imaginable, women everywhere can really make the trend their own.

If you’re hesitant to try the trend at home, you can ease into things with darker colors like burgundy and navy blue that will be close enough to black so that you’ll stay inside your comfort zone while trying out the trend. Once you get comfortable with bold, colored lashes, you can really make a statement with aqua or green colors. Plus, colored mascara will really make your eye color pop if you use a mascara that will accentuate your specific color. For example, brown eyes look great with purple, green eyes pop with blue and burgundy, and blue eyes dazzle with green mascara.

No matter how you decide to wear the trend, one thing is for sure: now’s the time to play with the colored mascara trend. We’ve rounded up 8 mascaras in every color under the sun for you to try this summer. Take a look at our top picks above and tell us which color you’ll be testing out in the comments below!

More Bold Makeup Trends From Beauty High:

8 Reasons Bold Lipstick Can Make Your Life Better

Watch: How to Get Full, Bold Brows

Watch: How to Wear Colored Mascara