8 Celebs Show Us How to Rock Winter Metallics

One of the trends that always repeats itself when the temperature drops is a dusting of shimmer, most often across the eyelids (and occasionally the cheeks and lips) but it also tends to be a trend that many are scared of. We all have a picture in our heads of that person who has gone way too overboard with the glitter, and we don’t want to end up as a “beauty don’t.”

Luckily, celebrities have been taking to the red carpet lately with the most lust-worthy of sparkling smokey eyes, and we can’t help ourselves – we just have to copy them. In the slideshow above you’ll find everything from navy sheens to bronze lids with just a hint of sparkle, and a few tips to help you get the look along the way.