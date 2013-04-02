7 Celebrity Hair Makeovers That Made Our Jaws Drop

When it comes to celebrity hairstyles, all it takes is one great picture of Zooey Deschanel’s bangs or Blake Lively’s blonde highlights to make you want to call your hairstylist for an appointment. But if we get our inspiration from the stars, where do they find their ideas? Many times it’s for an upcoming movie role or it’s an attempt to fix a bad hair decision, but whatever the case, when the celebrities make a hair change, the beauty world sits up and takes notice.
Just in time for the changing season, celebs are changing their hairstyles in big ways. From Jessie J buzzing her head for charity to Ashley Benson going brunette, there’s something in the water in Hollywood. Plus, the Spears sisters have been making changes while “Modern Family” co-stars both switched up their hair color, so we’re pretty intrigued by the “family makeover” trend happening. Take a look at the jaw-dropping celebrity makeovers we’ve been seeing lately and tell us which change you’re thinking of making in the comments below!
"Modern Family" actress Ariel Winter followed in her co-star Sofia Vergara's footsteps and announced a hair color change via Twitter. The teen went for a vibrant red dye, a nod to her namesake, "The Little Mermaid."
Photo:
Smart Galleries, Twitter/Smart Galleries, Twitter
"Spring Breakers" star Ashley Benson crossed over to the dark side just in time for the SXSW music festival, and has since gone back to blonde. We hope she's taking the proper precautions to minimize any damage she may be causing her hair with such frequent coloring.
Photo:
Smart Galleries/Smart Galleries
Britney Spears went brunette and appropriately started playing up the smokey eye makeup to complete her darker look.
Photo:
Smart Galleries/Smart Galleries
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Jessie J may have shaved her head for charity, but she's really owning her look (as she should if she decided to commit to it). Would you be bold enough to make this move?
Photo:
Smart Galleries, Twiter/Smart Galleries, Twitter
Katharine McPhee is no stranger to a hair salon, changing her hair more often than most of us change our mascara tube. The latest change was going for the wildly popular "lob" haircut, and since then she's gone for an ombrè color at her tips.
Photo:
Smart Galleries/Smart Galleries
"Modern Family" bombshell Sofia Vergara decided to lighten her locks for the warmer weather, going for honey highlights and an overall blonde look.
Photo:
Smart Galleries, Twitter/Smart Galleries, Twitter