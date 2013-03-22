8 Braided Hairstyles For Spring and How to Get Them

When thinking of spring hair tutorials, nothing is more perfect than a feminine braid. For ideas that you could try this season we of course scoured Pinterest for the best how-to’s and guides to the coolest braids. A braid is great whether you are wanting to pull all of your hair off of your face or for adding a simple touch to tousled curls.
Braids were a huge trend seen during this year’s NYFW and you too could have an easy and quick braid. Set yourself apart this spring and try out one of the tutorials we have found for you! Let us know in the comments below which hairstyle you’re most excited to try.
Ever since we were little we learned two is better than one, whether we are talking about chocolate chip cookies or braids. All kidding aside, this double braid gives the low bun a whimsical look.
Image via pinterest. From alittlesliceofheaven.blogspot.com
This braid is simple but makes a statement. Nothing spices up an outfit more than this adorable heart braid.
Image via pinterest. From hairromance.com
This lace braid is so delicate and feminine. Perfect to pair with all the pastels you'll be wearing this spring!
Image via pinterest. From bobbyglam.com
This boho themed crown braid looks amazing when going out with friends or a walk in the park. You could dress it up or down depending on your look! Pair it with some hot pink lips and you're out the door.
Image via pinterest. From littlemissmomma.com
Instead of pulling hair back on a rainy spring day, why not try a braid? Opt for one like this that pulls all the hair out of your face into a lower pony while still looking chic.
Image via pinterest. From longhairstyleshowto.com
What better type of braid for spring than one with a flower in it! Bloom this season with this super sweet braid.
Image via pinterest. From latest-hairstyles.com
With the popular trend of the sock bun lately, we figured this easy braid will set you apart from the rest.
Image via pinterest. From Ebeautyblog.com
This waterfall braid is great for those who have a longer bob or are growing out shorter hair. This braid looks sassy with some loose curls added at the ends.
Image via pinterest. From blog.hairandmakeupbysteph.com