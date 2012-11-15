8 Bold Lips From the Red Carpet You Can Wear Through Winter

Cold weather got you down? Experiment with bold lipstick this winter to amp up your mood! Wear the latest fun colors to holiday parties, dates, or just wandering the city during the day. We compiled some of the best bold lips from the red carpet for your inspiration. From Rihanna to Taylor Swift, see how these stars are wearing the bold lip, though you shouldn’t need a special occasion to wear this fun trend. If you’re not ready to try the deep wine color this season, you can still go for a bold pink or red that will look good on any skin tone and with any hair color.
A bold lip is great because even if you’re running late and only have time to quickly swipe on some lipstick, you’ll still look polished wherever you’re going. Just make sure you’re exfoliating and moisturizing your lips during these cold months because dry, cracked lips won’t look good under any color. If you want long-lasting color, try a stain like Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain or try a creamy lipstick like Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Mocha.
There's something mysterious and sultry about deep plum lips, like on Emma Stone. Wear this color when you want to feel daring.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
This raspberry color on Jennifer Lopez is bold enough for winter but also pretty enough for day time. Wear this color to lunch or shopping with the girls.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Camilla Belle shows that a dark wine lip pairs best with minimal makeup and natural eyes. You will be the "It" girl with this bold lip and bold brow combo.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
A bright fuchsia like this lipstick on Kristen Stewart is a fun party color. Pair it with smokey eyes and you'll be gorgeous for any party.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
An orange-red lipstick like this one on Lauren Conrad will still work through the winter months. Wear this color whenever you need a pick-me-up or mood booster, as this will surely brighten your day.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Emma Stone looks so glamorous and mature wearing this wine lipstick. It's great for any sophisticated events you have planned.
Photo:
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images