8 Bold Lips From the Red Carpet You Can Wear Through Winter

Cold weather got you down? Experiment with bold lipstick this winter to amp up your mood! Wear the latest fun colors to holiday parties, dates, or just wandering the city during the day. We compiled some of the best bold lips from the red carpet for your inspiration. From Rihanna to Taylor Swift, see how these stars are wearing the bold lip, though you shouldn’t need a special occasion to wear this fun trend. If you’re not ready to try the deep wine color this season, you can still go for a bold pink or red that will look good on any skin tone and with any hair color.

A bold lip is great because even if you’re running late and only have time to quickly swipe on some lipstick, you’ll still look polished wherever you’re going. Just make sure you’re exfoliating and moisturizing your lips during these cold months because dry, cracked lips won’t look good under any color. If you want long-lasting color, try a stain like Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain or try a creamy lipstick like Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Mocha.