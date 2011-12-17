8 Biggest Hair Trends in 2011

If there is anything to take out of the hair trends of 2011, it’s that one can take any traditional style and rough it up to create a new, messy look. Versions of the braid and chignon, for example, were loosened, teased, and disheveled to create a more unruly, rebellious take on the classics.

While some trends are short-lived and others have a longer life span– the hair trends of this year were big, bold, and beautiful. Mix together volume, fish-tails, messy buns, and a little bit of color, and you have our top ten hair trends of 2011.