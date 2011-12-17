8 Biggest Hair Trends in 2011

If there is anything to take out of the hair trends of 2011, it’s that one can take any traditional style and rough it up to create a new, messy look. Versions of the braid and chignon, for example, were loosened, teased, and disheveled to create a more unruly, rebellious take on the classics.
While some trends are short-lived and others have a longer life span– the hair trends of this year were big, bold, and beautiful. Mix together volume, fish-tails, messy buns, and a little bit of color, and you have our top ten hair trends of 2011.
Full, loose waves were very prominent in 2011. Soft, touchable, and loose, this style is perfect for all occasions and outfits.
Sleek, smooth, and straight, this look provided a simple way to add a little edge to a boring down 'do. We love how this sleek hair shines!
2011 saw a different take on the classic braid. Rather than neat, simple or to the side, this year's braid was loose, messy, and wild. Draping hair to the side and pulling out a few strands creates an extremely feminine look.
This year's updos were far from traditional. Piecing hair in various directions and adding tons of height creates a rebellious look, while still keeping hair tamed and away from your face.
The chignon got a makeover in 2011, taking it from a neatly placed updo to more of a loose messy bun. We love the soft texture and roughness of this classic hair staple.
An edgy slick back was very popular on this year's runways. The chic and almost wet look of the hair draws more attention to the face while still creating a high-fashion look.
2011's ponytail was modified by adding a slight wave or crimp to the hair and also using a piece of the hair itself in place of an elastic. We love this look for work and for play!
Perhaps the most daring hairstyle of 2011 was the use of bold colors mixed in together. Adding color is an extremely fun way to liven things up!