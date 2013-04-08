8 of the Best Lip Colors For Spring

While fashion trends require you to go out and buy new clothing or DIY a new garment at home, beauty trends will never require such a commitment. Whether you’re chalking your hair a pastel color or stepping up your eye makeup game by using an emerald green liner, beauty lets you experiment with looks with very little obligation. Bold lips have been a trend for a few seasons now, becoming a staple in the beauty routine. We’ve loved oxblood and deep wine lips through fall and winter, but nothing gets us more excited than swapping out a dark lip for a bright, vibrant lipstick.

This spring, we’re planning on doing some heavy test runs on just about every lip color on the market. From Lucy Hale’s electric pink lip to Rihanna’s tomato red matte lips, we’ve got plenty of statement making inspiration. If you’re more of a subtle lip color girl, there’s plenty of color to be had in the way of tinted moisturizers and crème lipsticks. We’ve rounded up the 8 best lip colors for spring to keep you looking fresh and fabulous this spring – tell us which lip color you’ll be taking on in the comments below!