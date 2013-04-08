8 of the Best Lip Colors For Spring

While fashion trends require you to go out and buy new clothing or DIY a new garment at home, beauty trends will never require such a commitment. Whether you’re chalking your hair a pastel color or stepping up your eye makeup game by using an emerald green liner, beauty lets you experiment with looks with very little obligation. Bold lips have been a trend for a few seasons now, becoming a staple in the beauty routine. We’ve loved oxblood and deep wine lips through fall and winter, but nothing gets us more excited than swapping out a dark lip for a bright, vibrant lipstick.
This spring, we’re planning on doing some heavy test runs on just about every lip color on the market. From Lucy Hale’s electric pink lip to Rihanna’s tomato red matte lips, we’ve got plenty of statement making inspiration. If you’re more of a subtle lip color girl, there’s plenty of color to be had in the way of tinted moisturizers and crème lipsticks. We’ve rounded up the 8 best lip colors for spring to keep you looking fresh and fabulous this spring – tell us which lip color you’ll be taking on in the comments below!
Julianne Hough went for a light and fun look, opting for bubble gum pink lip gloss to finish off her sweet style.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Emily Blunt's tomato red lipstick complimented her highlighted locks and neutral eye makeup, keeping her lips the focal point of her face.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Victoria Justice has bold, dark features, so when playing up her lips she kept the color in the "just bitten" realm with a deep rose lipstick.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Alba really went for it with bright orange lips, a look that's not for the faint of heart.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lucy Hale's vibrant pink lips stood out against her all white ensemble.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried went for a coral crème lipstick, a good middle ground between a glossy and a matte finish.
Photo:
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
Rihanna's matte lips were a striking combination of coral and red, made to match her breathtaking gown.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Selena Gomez went for a color that was more than a nude but less than a color, with creamsicle coral lips.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW
Regina Hall's bright fuchsia lipstick made her dark hair really pop on the red carpet.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images