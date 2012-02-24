8 Beauty Products You Should Not Buy Online

Online shopping has really taken over the beauty and fashion industry as of late, with flash sales and to-die-for deals. It can be oh so tempting to buy that specialty shampoo that was a little too expensive at the salon or get the latest perfume from that up and coming designer. But sometimes making your way to your closest beauty store is your best bet in finding the product that will work best – even if you can get a better deal online. From counterfeit products to wrong tones for your skin type, sometimes getting your butt out of the computer chair and seeing the products for yourself will serve you better in the long run.

1 of 8 Buying a new foundation online is one of the biggest beauty mistakes one can make. Pictures can only show so much shade wise, and it rarely shows what it will look like on skin and most importantly, doesn't show what it will look like on your skin. (NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $42 at Sephora stores) Red lipstick should be in girl's beauty bag, but if you get the wrong shade, then you might as well have skipped it altogether. (Clinique Red Lipstick, $15 at anyClinique retailer) Specialty brand shampoos and conditioners should always be bought from the salon. Don't be tempted even from reputable online retailers because there is a high chance they are copy cat or watered down products. Companies like Rusk solely sell to salons. (Rusk Sensories Shampoo, at Rusk Locations and Retailers) Concealer is another tough product to buy online for the same reasons that foundation is a no-no: it's almost impossible to match your skin tone if you aren't able to test in person. (Jemma Kidd Mannequin Skin Illuminating Concealer, $18 atTarget stores) Night cream should only be bought in person because the feel and texture of the cream is so important that it can really decide if it is the right cream for you. If you order one online and find you don't like it, you're out of luck. (Lancome Youth Actiating Night Cream, $98 at Sephora stores) Body oils should always be tested before use because these products always vary. Each skin type can react differently. (Almond Tonic Body Oil, $38 atL'Occitane stores) BB creams are another foundation type product and it should always be tested in store for feel, color and density. (MAC Prep and Prime BB Cream, $30 at MAC stores) Fragrance tends to be a personal preference, and often smells unique once it lays on your skin. It's always best to test it in store to figure out which one suits you best. (L'Eau de Chloé, $65, sephora.com)














