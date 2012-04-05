8 Beauty Lines You Should Know About

We love MAC Cosmetics, Neutrogena and Nars as much as the rest of you, but when it comes to beauty why limit yourself? One of the best parts of our job is getting to test and try all of the latest and greatest in the beauty industry and let us just say, you’re doing yourself a disservice if you stick with one beauty line your whole life.
Thankfully, you have us to do all the experimenting for you. We scoured our beauty closet to find our favorite, relatively unknown beauty lines that we recommend you add to your makeup bag — ASAP. You may have heard of some of these, but we promise, none of these collections are going anywhere fast and you should really jump on the bandwagon. We’ll even let you take the credit for it when you start getting compliments from all your friends…
Smart packaging and wearable colors -- that is all you need to know about why Jouer cosmetics is one of our favorites.
We recommend: Hydrating Lipstick in Simone, $22, jouercosmetics.com
First Aid Beauty (or FAB) was founded in 2009 so consumers could have an effective skin care that still smells and feels great.
We recommend: Forever FAB Kit, $40, firstaidbeauty.com
Charming colors in fun packaging that go on smooth and actually last! That is why we love Julep nail polishes.
We recommend: Alicia, $14, julep.com
If you're on the lookout for a natural, organic skin care line look no further than Korres.
We recommend: Vanilla Guava Body Butter, $29, korresusa.com
Straight from Rachel Zoe, Exude lipstick is set to modernize the way women wear lipstick. Because of its applicator, Exude is able to retain its shape over time and dispense the exact amount of lipstick users need, without any mess.
We recommend: Exude Lip Creme Coral, $29, exudelipstick.com
Clean and natural, everything in the Original Mineral line is designed to get you the best hair of your life!
We recommend: Maintain the Main, $28.95, originalmineral.com
Want a skin line that is natural, works and is affordable? Yes to is the brand for you! In less than 5 years, Yes to products have popped up in 28,000 stores!
We recommend: Repairing Night Cream, $15, yestocarrots.com
Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics is the best place to go if you're looking for highly-pigmented mineral powder makeup.
We recommend: Pressed Mineral Powder, $25, ybskin.com