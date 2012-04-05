8 Beauty Lines You Should Know About

We love MAC Cosmetics, Neutrogena and Nars as much as the rest of you, but when it comes to beauty why limit yourself? One of the best parts of our job is getting to test and try all of the latest and greatest in the beauty industry and let us just say, you’re doing yourself a disservice if you stick with one beauty line your whole life.

Thankfully, you have us to do all the experimenting for you. We scoured our beauty closet to find our favorite, relatively unknown beauty lines that we recommend you add to your makeup bag — ASAP. You may have heard of some of these, but we promise, none of these collections are going anywhere fast and you should really jump on the bandwagon. We’ll even let you take the credit for it when you start getting compliments from all your friends…