Giveaway: Enter to Win $100 Worth of Sally Hansen Diamond Strength Products

When you’re a bride, you spend a lot of time saying thank you. Whether it be in person, over the phone or via a snail mail note, the way you share your gratitude can differ depending on your budget and personal style.

Personally, we love the idea of a small gift of thanks, specifically ones you can share at your bachelorette party, the night before the wedding and even in welcome bags for out-of-town guests. Obviously one token does not fit all, but those of the beauty nature tend to be the most helpful since they allow your friends and family to look and feel their best on a day when it counts the most.

From pretty no-chip nails for the lady of the moment to compact makeup palettes for your bridesmaids and maid of honor, nothing says “Thank you so much for dealing with all this craziness” like a little memento of your love and a great product that will stand the test of time.

Click through the slideshow above for 8 great budget-friendly beauty kits all priced under $20, and don’t forget to enter our giveaway for a chance to win $100 worth of Sally Hansen Diamond Strength products!

To Enter:

1. “Like” StyleCaster on Facebook.

2. “Like” Sally Hansen on Facebook .

3. Register as a StyleCaster user to comment below and tell us you’ve liked both pages!

You have until Friday, July 6th at 5pm EST to enter. Don’t wait — enter today! The winner will be contacted on Monday, July 9th.

For more information about our relationship with Sally Hansen® Diamond Strength™ click here cmp.ly/3.