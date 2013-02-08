Kate Spade New York Is All About ’70s Disco Glam

The models at Kate Spade New York were in good spirits and with good reason: the atmosphere and the collection was all about celebrating! The styles, inspired by New York City and its non-stop lifestyle (particularly Andy Warhol’s Factory and the eternal party appeal of the ’70s) brought hair and makeup that was fun, sexy and a nod to the electricity of life in the Big Apple.

The hair, crafted by Tommy Buckett for Garnier Fructis, was either a sleek, low chignon with a center part or voluminous disco hair. Each style was prepped with Garnier Triple Nutrient Oil to protect the hair from styling, then set in large curls, pinned until cooled, and backcombed for tons of volume.

Neil Scibelli for Jouer Cosmetics created a gorgeous matte look with a slick pop of color at the mouth described as “classic Hollywood meets modern day.” To get this look, go for a matte complexion to make the eye and the mouth really pop. Neil used Jouer Matte Moisture Tint topped with a touch of Jouer Age-Repairing Concealer where needed. The cheeks were blushed with Jouer Honeysuckle Tint, available Spring 2013. The striking eye makeup started with a base of Jouer Powder Eye Shadow in Creme all over the lid with a touch of Amaretto shade in the crease. The strong line was created by extending and winging Jouer Liquid Shimmer Eyeliner in Panther, then topping it with a strip of lashes. You can get the look with Jouer Everyday Classic Wear Mascara. For that pop of crimson at the lip, use Jouer Hydrating Lipstick in Simone topped with Jouer Essential Lip Enhancer for a touch of shine.

For the scene-stealing nails, celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann crafted a long, oval shape in two shades. For girlish glamour, start with two coats of Amazing Grace (an opaque pure white) followed by one coat of I Kissed A Girl (a bright pink) and finished with one coat of Between the Sheets (a vivid fuchsia). For an edgier flare, go with two coats of Fade to Black, a slick vinyl carbon hue. Both nails are finished with a pyramid stud, placed an eighth of an inch above the cuticle in the center.