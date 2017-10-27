7 Chic and Easy Ideas for Styling a Bob Haircut

Every single one of us has had that moment in time when we are dying to chop all our hair off—only to balk because we’re worried that short hair means less styling options. But, seriously though, when you go with a bob, your hair styling options are kinda endless. You have the luxury of long hair, with the lightness and ease that makes doing short hair every morning so fun.

We will admit, however, that with a bob it’s also easy to just wash and wear and call it a day—which is the perfect recipe for a style rut disaster. But there are tons of easy updates you can make so you can wear your hair a different way every day of the week.

To help you figure out how to style a chin-length bob, we pulled together 7 options for you to choose from.

