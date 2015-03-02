7 Things That Are Making Your Hair Frizzy

If you feel like you’re constantly trying to tame your mane from frizziness, you are so not alone. According to a data from Poshly.com, 31% of women have to fight the frizz all the time. While there are some unavoidable causes (weather, being one), frizz prevention truly begins with you, according to the experts. Here are seven things that might make your locks freak out and some pro tips to help your hair stay as smooth as possible.

1. Your shower routine.

For a more manageable mane, avoid extra hot—and extra long—showers, says Wendy Rose Gould of Latest-Hairstyles.com. “The hotter your shower is, and the longer it lasts, the more your hair is stripped of natural oils that keep frizz at bay and locks shiny and lush,” she explains. “Lukewarm water is your friend.”

2. Not brushing your hair before washing.

Raise your hand if you detangle your hair before stepping in the shower? No one? Well, according to celebrity hairstylist Melissa Peverini, founder of Versi, we should all start. “Not brushing before washing will make product distribute unevenly,” she says. “Brush hair with a boar and nylon mix brush, such as the Cricket Carbon Paddle Brush, before washing to pull natural oils through to hydrate the hair before the water hits it.”

3. Shampooing too much.

Peverini also advises shampooing only two or three times a week to keep frizz levels down. “Shampooing hair too often can dry and dull hair, leaving it frizzy,” she says. Your shampoo’s formula can also play a part. According to research, shampoo with too high of a pH level can actually cause frizziness and breakage. While many bottles won’t broadcast the pH on the label, you can look for a product that touts its low or balanced pH like a badge of honor.

4. Your brush.

Not all hairbrushes are created equal—and different hair types require different tools for optimally smooth locks. According to master hair stylist and colorist Sandi Arensman, an ion metal brush is great for combatting frizz in fine curly hair, for example, but those with fine straight hair should never use metal (or a brush with sharp teeth, no matter what material). If you have natural African American or Afrocentric hair, keep it from frizzing by using a plastic, bone, or tortoise shell wide-toothed pick or comb and don’t use metal or aluminum—the edges will actually shred your hair. No matter your hair type, Peverini warns against using thermal brushes since, “they are heat conductors and can curl the hair, leaving it vulnerable to frizz.”

5. Your blowdryer.

Upgrade your hairdryer, Peverini says, if you’re constantly battling frizz. “Look for ionic technology devices,” she says. “The ions produce a negative charge which flattens and smooths the hair cuticle.” Technique also matters, Arensman says. “When you dry your hair, the setting should be on low heat and use a diffuser for best results.”

6. Your hair’s lack of moisture.

“Frizzy hair lacks moisture,” says Arensman. Deep conditioners and leave-in conditioning treatments work well to keep frizz away. Argan oil (or any oil that is easily absorbed) will also help to protect the hair and eliminate part of the frizz—as well as keep hair from tangling. Also be sure to trim the ends of your hair regularly (once every six to eight weeks), she advises. When the ends of your hair and rough and dry, frizz happens.

7. Your flat iron

Extreme chemical and heat exposure are also frizz-makers, Arensman says. “Flat irons are very damaging to hair,” she explains. “Chemical over-processing hair through perming, bleaching and using high volumes of developer will also cause frizz in the ends and even through the shaft of the hair.”