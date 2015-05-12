7 Super Easy Hairstyling Tricks to Get Thicker-Looking Strands

Want thick hair, like yesterday? For many of us, that Disney princess fullness (or hey, real princess if you’ve ever caught site of Kate Middleton‘s locks) is a hair dream come true. But similar to curly, straight, or wavy hair, thick hair is often a hair type that you’re born with. While some reach for supplements to boost the thickness of their tresses, it doesn’t have to be all that serious of a process. You might not be able to change the width of your hair shaft and how many strands you have on your head overnight, but there are styling tricks and cuts that can help you appear like you have thick hair. Keyword: easy. Drastic cuts need not apply. Check out a few tricks below.

Thickening Sprays

If there was an answer (well, a temporary one) in a bottle, these guys would be it. Thickening sprays help increase volume of hair, making it appear like you have more on your head. Thin hair often falls flat to the head, so these products, which are usually sprays that you apply to damp hair before blow-drying, give the illusion that your hair has expanded. Aveda’s Thickening Tonic can be applied from root to tip before blow-drying and is one of our favorites. Oribe’s Thickening Spray, while pricey, offers protection from UV rays and can be doubled as a setting spray with its light hold.

Lift at the Roots

Sure, hair falling flat affects the entire look, but it’s most noticeable at the roots. The solution? Catering to that specific area with a volumizing product that make your hair look oily and further weigh down your locks. Got a volumizing spray in your collection? Spritz a small amount about three inches away from your roots and blow-dry those sections, lifting the hair off the scalp while blow-drying. Look for a product that combines a light hold with a thermal protection quality. You can also buy specific products that just cater to increasing height and volume at the roots. Living Proof’s Root Lifting Spray is pretty much self-explanatory. On the drugstore budget, Dove’s Oxygen Moisture Root Lift Spray gives your hair volume while providing essential hydration. It’s also only $6. Intrigued?

Teasing

There is a fine line between teasing and TOO much teasing. When done correctly on thin hair, it mimics a full, voluminous look. Stick to the hair around the crown of your head, about one inch down from the roots. After blow-drying, tease two to three inches of the strands you pick up. Using a comb is your best bet. This will give you the temporary appearance of full hair, but remember to be gentle when taking it out. Don’t plow a brush through the teasing! You’ll risk damaging your hair with breakage, thus producing an even thinner head of hair you had to begin with.

The Hair Flip

Where does your hair naturally part? Throughout the day, that’s the area that’s going to look particularly flat, especially if you’re not regularly blow-drying to lift your roots. A quick fix is to flip your hair—and we know you all got this down. Run your hands through a top section of hair and flip it so it’s laying on the other side. It’s a trending look—and it solves the problem in less than a minute. No lie.

Blunt Ends

Going to the salon with hopes for a cut that will be the faker cut cure you’re going for? While you totally can play with layers (see below!), asking for a cut with blunt ends with make your hair look fuller, especially if you’re getting a lob-length or shorter.

Layers

Be lenient with these guys! Incorporating light and soft face-framing layers can help give the illusion of a thicker hair. They, however, need to be gradual—think of it as a super subtle gradient of shorter sections. Tons of super choppy layers—or anything that resembles a mullet—won’t do you any favors.

Don’t Curl Your Ends

Curls may help bring your hair some body, but remember to undo the ringlets. A few tightly-wound tendrils will give your hair the opposite effect you’re going for. Keep your ends out of the curling iron to further create fullness. After you’ve curled all the hair around your head, undo the ringlets gently with your fingers. Flip your head over, flip back, and spritz on a setting spray.