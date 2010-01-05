7 Sunless-Tanning Products to Get You Through the Winter Months (Without Looking Orange)

It’s the middle of winter, and no one’s happy about it: the temperatures outside are dropping, and our skin is going from pale to paler.During the winter, when the sun hides behind clouds for weeks at a time, staying fresh-faced can be tough, but finding the perfect sunless-tanning products can be even tougher.

To create a faux glow in the thick of winter, pack away shimmery summer products and opt for those with a matte finish instead. We all know self-tanners and bronzers can sometimes result in an orange, streaky, and sticky mess, so here are a few of our favorites to get you through these cold and grey months.

1. L’Oreal Sunless Sublime Glow:

Combat dry skin and pale facial coloring in one fell swoop with L’Oreal Sunless Sublime Glow (pictured above). The easiest way to brighten up your complexion during the dreary winter months becomes part of your everyday routine with this skin tone-enhancing daily moisturizer. The color is natural and builds gradually with use…and it’s at an affordable drugstore price! (L’Oreal Sunless Sublime Glow, $11.07, at drugstore.com).

2. Tan Towel’s Self-Tanning Towelette

The quick-drying and easily applied formula of Tan Towel’s Self-Tanning Towelette is a great skin-tinting option for the girl on the go.For best results, do elbows, knees, ankles, and hands last — the towel will be much drier, and these parts do not need as much formula. (Prices vary from $2-25 depending on number of towelettes purchased, available at nordstrom.com).

3. Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder

Available in five shades, Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder offers a close match to a variety of complexions, promising a more authentic sun-kissed look and making it a cosmetic bag essential. Apply the lightweight matte powder across your cheeks for a healthy lift and a polished finish. ($33, at bobbibrown.com).

4. Guerlain’s “Terracotta” Bronzing Spray

If you’re in the mood to splurge, do so with the ultimate tan-in-a-can: Guerlain’s “Terracotta” Bronzing Spray. Expect a soft mist (the product uses the same technology used in professional airbrush studios), but remember to shake before applying. And don’t be fooled by the pricey sticker — this spray definitely packs a lot of punch! The deceivingly small 2.7 oz. version pledges 130 uses. ($59, at sephora.com).

5. Decleor Aroma Sun Hydrating Tinted Self-Tanning Gel Cream



For an instant glow, try Decleor Aroma Sun Hydrating Tinted Self-Tanning Gel Cream. The non-oily and even formula is perfect for all skin types — it’s great for a low-key, bare-skin look. ($36, at decleordirect.com).

6. Xen-Tan “Transform Luxe” Premium Sunless Tan



For a product with staying power, Xen-Tan “Transform Luxe” Premium Sunless Tan is the way to go. Self-tanners have the tendency to reek of pungent odors, but Transform’s delicious vanilla scent distinguishes itself from competitors before the product is even applied. Apply regularly for a consistent effect. ($30, at nordstrom.com).

7. St. Tropez Whipped Bronze Mousse



Because its formula is tinted brown, St. Tropez Whipped Bronze Mousse is easy to put on — users can readily identify missed spots, ultimately avoiding streaky application. Even better, the aloe-infused formula deep conditions skin, leaving a super-soft finish. But the best part? It dries in 60 seconds! ($30-40, at sttropeztan.com).

