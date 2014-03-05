The 7 Best New Spa Treatments to Try

Gone are the days of simple facials and massages—2014 is all about incorporating detox cleanses, high-tech products, and chocolate. Yes, chocolate. In the form of a body scrub, given to you in the most dreamy bed ever.
We polled some of the top spas across the country on their newest and greatest treatments—here’s what Bliss, Guerlain, Lush, Red Door and more have in store for you this year!
One of the most unique services offered at the Arrabelle Spa in Vail, is the Alpine Glow. A rosemary sage body scrub helps purify the skin and stimulate circulation, while herbal-infused shea butter contains healing properties for irritation and dryness.
“We use products made locally in Colorado, so it's the perfect treatment for our climate, whether someone is just visiting or lives here year-round," says Angie Brown, the Area Spa Director.
Alpine Glow, 50 min, $150, arrabelle.rockresorts.com
If you've never entered a treatment room and been greeted by pink stars and rose scented bubbles, you haven't been to Lush. The beauty brand known for handmade soaps has opened it's very first spa in NYC and "The Comforter" is one of their most unique services offered. The best part about it? You get to snuggle in between a marshmallow-y mattress and fluffy duvet during your massage, which includes a hot chocolate body scrub. No big deal.
The Comforter?, $170, lushusa.com
The science (and genius) behind Blisslabs Active 99.0 Facial is the use of little to no water. Active formulas that contain vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants are layered on top of one another so your skin can absorb their full benefits before undergoing a microdermabrasion session and micro current firming massage. This technology delivers natural gardenia phyto stem cell extracts and niacinamide to plump up the dermal layer. Not only will your face look better afterwards, but it will actually feel stronger.
Blisslabs Active 99.0 Facial, $275, blissworld.com
With coconut being one of the hottest ingredients in the beauty world right now, it only makes sense that the Waldorf Astoria's Guerlain Spa jumped on the bandwagon with "Urban Island Escape." This new coconut and honey body treatment incorporates the hotel's famous rooftop honey as well as the hydrating effects of extra virgin organic coconut oil.
Here's how it works: a toning body mask (containing coconut oil and honey) is applied, followed by a sugar glow scrub (to exfoliate, clarify and rejuvenate dry skin) and then it's all followed by a moisturizing massage. When it's all over, you even score a complimentary Jax Coco Coconut Water—amazing.
Urban Island Escape, $325, waldorfnewyork.com
Elemis’ Pro-Intense Lift Effect Super System promises decreased jawline and chin sagging thanks to its Pro-Intense Lift Effect Jowl and Chin Mask that stretches up over the ears to tighten and firm. We have absolutely no problem wearing something that looks slightly terrifying for a more sculpted visage à la Angie. Plus, you’ll start seeing results in 30 days thanks to the cutting edge plant stem cells that are incorporated into the system.
Elemis Pro-Intense Lift Effect Super System, $248, timetospa.com
"Red Door Spa's 'Urban Renewal Facial' is a mini microdermabrasion facial, which provides glowing, radiant skin in under 30 minutes. This express treatment targets fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars and discoloration spots by serious cleansing, toning, and gentle exfoliation using our exclusive diamond-tip wand. Red Door Spa Professional Age Defense Hyaluronic Intensive Serum softens the skin leaving it deeply hydrated and smooth, while our Calming and Cooling mask soothes the skin and seals in moisture. Guests experience this service when preparing for a big event, but may not have all the time for our full service facial, or as maintenance in between services to maintain a healthy complexion. The trend for express spa services is becoming just as popular as blow dry bars." — Madeline Gawronska, Esthetician at The Red Door
Urban Renewal Facial, $125, thereddoorny.com
Celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas just launched her new Grapefruit Detox Cleanse, which tightens pores, removes impurities, and brightens the skin. It's basically everything you need a treatment to do post winter.
"It's no secret that grapefruit is a go-to breakfast for people doing cleanses and diets because it helps purge toxins from within to slim your figure. For the face, grapefruit contains a natural salicylic acid to help cleanse the pores and detox the tissue. It's loaded with anti-oxidants, so it heals the skin and makes it glow again," says Vargas.
The 7-step process is broken down into the following: exfoliation with a diamond tipped wand, vitamin C face wash, an exfoliating mask with pineapple enzymes and galactoarabinan, a massage with calendula oil to soothe, extractions, a mask infused with pink grapefruit, mandarin, and honey, and lastly, an oxygen treatment to provide a collagen boost.
Grapefruit Detox Cleanse, $250 or $400 with Joanna Vargas, joannavargas.com