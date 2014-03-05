The 7 Best New Spa Treatments to Try

Gone are the days of simple facials and massages—2014 is all about incorporating detox cleanses, high-tech products, and chocolate. Yes, chocolate. In the form of a body scrub, given to you in the most dreamy bed ever.

We polled some of the top spas across the country on their newest and greatest treatments—here’s what Bliss, Guerlain, Lush, Red Door and more have in store for you this year!

More From Beauty High:

DIY Facials vs. Going to the Spa: Do They Measure Up?

10 Spas to Visit to Ease Yourself Into the New Season

How to Make the Most of Your Limited Counter Space