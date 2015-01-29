7 Shade-Shifting Beauty Products You’ll Want Now

Scroll To See More Images

Those of us who grew up when the Backstreet Boys were ushering in the next generation of New Kids On The Block, were very familiar with the spacey, new age psychedelia trend of the 90s, including “mood” everything–mood rings, mood chokers, mood nail polish, etc. Turns out the mercurial novelty is coming back… in our cosmetics– with some science-y upgrades! Color-morphing makeup, for the most part, reacts to the pH levels of the moisture on your skin to change color, creating a unique shade on your skin. In short, it’s just a bit of chemistry. Here’s a handful of modern-day mood-makeup.

NYX always offers top-of-the-crop drugstore makeup and their lip gloss game just hit A-level with their “Mood” Lip Glosses. They appear clear in the tube and when applied, change to whatever color denotes “Romantic Love,” “Affectionate,” “Sensual” and a “Smile Brightener” (which turns pink but has a blue-ish cast to make your teeth appear whiter in contrast).

(NYX Mood Lip Gloss, $4.50 at NYXcosmetics.com)

Stila’s Custom Color Blushes come in three base colors of Pink, Coral, and Bronze– pretty elementary. If you’ve ever had trouble choosing the right shade for you of either color, this takes the guesswork out of it and leaves it up to science to create your skin’s chemistry-customized “coral.”

(Stila Custom Color Blush, $20 at Ulta.com)

What appears to be a clear fancy lip balm, is Wei East Lip Sensation Daily Wear Lipstick. Firstly, it’s a super hydrating lip treatment, touting a 12-hour color stay technology. In the tube it has a slight shimmer to it and when applied, that turns to a shimmery pink color.

(Wei East Lip Sensation Daily Wear Lipstick, $12 at Weieast.com)

This BB Cream is white in the tube and when you rub it on your skin, it releases tiny color capsules within, blending into your skin seamlessly, along with marula oil for super hydration and a light finish. Available in 5 colors, this BB Cream is nearly mistake-proof.

(The Body Shop All-In-One BB Cream, $20 at TheBodyShop-usa.com)

Almay’s Smart Shade CC Cream works the same way that The Body Shop’s BB cream does, with encapsulated pigments that burst when you spread it on your skin. Almay’s Smart Shade has a skin-brightening complex to even your skin tone over time, but in the now, you can enjoy its color-correcting qualities (and SPF!).

(Almay Smart Shade CC Cream, $10.49 at Ulta)

Reacting to UV Rays, Ruby Wing’s nail polish gives you stunning color changes from indoor to outdoor, so now you never have to choose between manicure colors from day to night– they’ll do the work for you.

(Ruby Wing Color Changing Polish, $10 at Rubywing.com)

Smashbox had great success with it’s O-Glow blush and lip gloss, and upped the ante this time around with a plumping color-morphing lip gloss. It still serves up their goji berry-complex, but this time with Gingermint, ginkgo biloba, pomegranate seed antioxidants, revitalizing marine botanicals and avocado oil, all to give you a full pout, pinked to your skin’s perfection.

(Smashbox O-Plump Intuitive Lip Plumper, $26 at Smashbox.com)

