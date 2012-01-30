7 Runway to Real Life Eye Looks to Try Now

When looking for beauty inspiration we always turn to the runways. Using the sometimes extreme looks from the runway for ideas is one of the best (and most fun) ways to interpret the upcoming beauty trends. Taking a cue from some of our favorite runway shows, here are some eye looks that you can make work for you whether you’re stalking the catwalk or ruling the sidewalks.
This gunmetal eye shadow look is strong, and it makes even more of an impact with the the major false eyelashes. Soften the look a bit so that it's more IRL appropriate.
(5 color eye shadow compact by Dior, $59 at sephora.com)
We love the winged eyeliner look, but Rachel Zoe had a softer take on the style by blending the liner. This translates right off the runway.
(Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner, $20, sephora.com)
Gold/Yellow lids have been working their way back on the scene, and if you have the courage to give this trend a try: go for it! The beauty behind gold and yellow shadows are there are so many different shades that fit the most daring or demure among us.
(MAC Goldmine, $15, maccosmetics.com)
The nude look is the best way to bring focus to another area of your makeup routine, while still keeping your eyes looking awake, alert and beautiful.
(Bobbi Brown's Ultra Nude Eyeshadow Palette, $45, sephora.com)
Chanel did an edgy mix of a black/blue liner on the runway and it is totally gorg! To bring this look to your own beauty routine, try doubling the black and blue liner only on the top of the lashes.
(NARS Larger than Life Eyeliner in Abbey Road and Via Veneto, $23 each, sephora.com)
This look is retro down to every last detail. We're loving the precise eyebrows.
(Benefit's Brow Zings Brow Shaper, $30, benefitcosmetics.com)
If squinty or small eyes are your problem, then try the white shadow trend which will open up your peepers.
(Dior 1-Colour Ultra-Smoothing High Impact Eyeshadow in Crystal White, $28.50, sephora.com)