7 Pore Clearing Face Masks to Try Now

It seems that pores are the root of all of our skin problems. When they get clogged with dirt, oils and dead skin cells, chances are a few pimples will appear and if we’re unlucky enough, they’ll turn into little blackheads. In general, when they’re super visible they’re just plain annoying.
Like many things that are a nuisance, pores are not all bad. They are home to hair follicles and your sebaceous glands that are the gateway for sebum, your skin’s naturally-produced oils. While pores have a purpose, you want them to stay clear and healthy (and probably as small as possible) to get that flawless skin look we all want.
Of course having good skin hygiene is the most important part of having healthy pores, but using a pore-clearing face mask a couple times a week definitely won’t hurt. In fact, most pore-clearing face masks actually help clean out your pores and even shrink them!
We’ve gathered some of our favorite pore-clearing face masks that we think you’ll love. Click through the slideshow and check them out!
More From Beauty High:
5 Ways To Make Your Pores Appear Smaller
Skin Care Products That Tighten and Minimize the Appearance of Your Pores
10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Pores
Created by New York-based brand, Mario Badescu, this Cucumber Tonic mask instantly purifies and tightens your pores leaving you with a cooling, refreshing effect. Made with soothing cucumber extract and oil absorbing clays, this mask is best for those with normal, combination or oily skin to keep your skin looking smooth and healthy.
(Where to Buy: MARIO BADESCU Cucumber Tonic Mask; $18 at ulta.com)
Meet this Peter Thomas Roth purifying, decongesting, and hydrating mask that is made with Irish moor mud to draw out dirt, oil, and impurities as it infuses skin with moisture and vitamins. This 9,000 year old Irish Moor mud is known to have the highest level of organic content in the world, so why wouldn't you want to slop some of this on your skin?
(Where to Buy: Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask; $58 at sephora.com)
If you're looking for the perfect pore clearing mask that is cooling, refining and deep-cleaning, here ya go! It uses Kaolin and Bentonite clay to purify, absorbs excess surface oil and helps prevent future breakouts, Niacinamide, Zinc Gluconate, Yeast Extract, Caffeine and Biotin als to purify and inhibit overactive sebaceous gland activity while soothing irritation, and some good ol' Salicylic Acid to clear congested follicles to minimize development of future comedones and breakouts.
(Where to Buy: Dermologica Sebum Clearing Mask; $46 at ulta.com)
Probably the most commonly heard of and raved about on our list, this GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD treatment is the perfect clearing treatment to target, prevent, and heal problem skin. This baby will help fight tons of different skin concerns like breakouts, discoloration, black and white heads, razor bumps, and in-grown hairs. Best part about this mask is that you can actually see all the lovely gunk being drawn out of your pores as it's happening!
(Where to Buy: GLAMGLOW Super Mud Clearing Treatment; $69 at sephora.com)
This pore-minimizing hydrogel mask made with blended with bamboo charcoal to deep clean the skin will give you minimized pores and luminized skin instantly in one sheet mask. This miracle mask is pH-balanced, naturally-deep cleaning, and contains 100 percent vegetable fiber. We love that this mask doesn't leave your skin dry or flaky, but the total opposite—moisturized and silky smooth.
(Where to Buy: Boscia Charcoal Pore-Minimizing Hydrogel Mask; $8 at sephora.com)
Here's a great mask that absorbs impurities, tightens the appearance of pores, and reduces breakouts to support natural regeneration of healthy skin cells. It was created to purge your skin of blemishes and acne with the help of plant ingredients and grape-seed oil for exceptional effectiveness. It uses two types of clay that help to rid your skin of impurities and diminish the appearance of pores leaving your skin glowy and radiant.
(Where to Buy: Caudalie Purifying Mask; $39 at sephora.com)
Just because this mask costs as much as your daily stop at Starbucks doesn't mean it doesn't work wonders. The most affordable of the masks on our list, this Formula 10.0.6 mask uses berry boosters to go straight to work on clogged pores. Also included are strawberries and rosemary which help to eliminate impurities, while yarrow clarifies skin for instant complexion perfection.
(Where to Buy: Formula 10.0.6 Pores Be Pure Skin-Clarifying Mask; $5.99 at ulta.com)