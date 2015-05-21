7 Pore Clearing Face Masks to Try Now

It seems that pores are the root of all of our skin problems. When they get clogged with dirt, oils and dead skin cells, chances are a few pimples will appear and if we’re unlucky enough, they’ll turn into little blackheads. In general, when they’re super visible they’re just plain annoying.

Like many things that are a nuisance, pores are not all bad. They are home to hair follicles and your sebaceous glands that are the gateway for sebum, your skin’s naturally-produced oils. While pores have a purpose, you want them to stay clear and healthy (and probably as small as possible) to get that flawless skin look we all want.

Of course having good skin hygiene is the most important part of having healthy pores, but using a pore-clearing face mask a couple times a week definitely won’t hurt. In fact, most pore-clearing face masks actually help clean out your pores and even shrink them!

We’ve gathered some of our favorite pore-clearing face masks that we think you’ll love. Click through the slideshow and check them out!

