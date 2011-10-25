7 out of 10 Women Admit to Making Over Their Man – Have You?

The Daily Mail has reported on a growing trend among women, pointed out in a new study by the UK men’s razor company Wilkinson Sword. The study coincides with the launch of the November fundraising charity event, to raise money for men’s health problems.

The company surveyed 2,000 women, and the results reveal that 7 out of 10 of them makeover their significant other. Sixty percent said “they knew best about style,” and 40 percent said “it is a woman’s job to makeover her man.”

Wilkinson Sword is deeming it the “Shane Warne Effect,” named after Elizabeth Hurley‘s new beau whose weight, hair, and fashion sense have all seemingly improved drastically since the two began dating. Apparently women in the UK are attempting to make over their own men like Liz did so successfully, and according to Wilkinson Sword’s Grooming Expert Jason Shankey, the trend is “sweeping the country.”

We’ve definitely noticed it on our shores and others over the years as well. There was Ben Affleck glammified like a true metrosexual by J.Lo, Ashton Kutcher all grown up and wearing tailored suits after getting with Demi Moore, and David Beckham went from a scruffy soccer player to a posh style superstar thanks to wife Victoria Beckham.

The most common changes women are imposing upon their men? The way he dresses was by far the first thing women went for. Next was shaving their face more regularly (25 percent) and changing their hairstyle (16 percent). Also at the top of the list was plucking their nose, ear, and eyebrow hairs, changing their shoes, and choosing a different aftershave.

The most interesting part of this survey is the revelation that women are split about their makeover style: one third of the ladies surveyed are upfront and direct about the changes that need to be made, another third try to makeover their man “subtly,” while the last third are downright sneaky about it and try to mold their man’s style and hygiene to their own preferences without him even realizing what is going on.

What do you think about this survey? Were you surprised by the results? If you have given your man a makeover, was it upfront, subtle, or sneaky? Let us know!