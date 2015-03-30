7 of the Best Spring Makeup Tutorials on YouTube

Of course as the seasons change, so do our makeup looks. It seems that we go from super smokey eyes and winter colors to it’s polar opposite—all things pastel, sparkly, and simple.

Since for months you’ve been using the same colors and haven’t much budged from those winter color palettes, you may be in need of some spring beauty inspiration to get you ready to go with spring color palettes. We’ve gathered some of our favorite springtime looks from the coolest YouTubers around. Check them out below and get inspired!

1. Fresh and Clean Spring Makeup Tutorial

One of our favorite beauty vloggers, Dulce Candy, did an amazing job showing us the perfect fresh and clean spring makeup tutorial. It’s the ideal look for spring because of how natural, glowy and simple it is.

2. Bronze Eyes and Peach Lips Makeup Tutorial

We love this look for spring because it has the perfect amount of warm, bronzey colors to really brighten up your eyes. The peach lip adds the ideal amount of warmth to finish this spring look off.

MORE: The Spring 2015 Beauty Trend Preview

3. Subtle Spring Pastels Makeup Tutorial

If you’re someone who loves spring because it’s the time to whip out all of your pastels, you will want to try this tutorial as soon as you see it. This vlogger shows you how to incorporate beautiful purples into your eye look without making you look like, well, a clown.

4. Spring Makeup Tutorial

Sona Gasparian shows you how to achieve the perfect springtime look for the daytime that can even be bumped up for the night. This look combines the perfect red lip with a more subtle, rose gold eye.

5. Lined and Luminous Makeup Look

Jordan Liberty has done it once again! He gave this model an incredible look for springtime. Focusing on a bold liner and a super glowy complexion, this look is great for any event you’re attending this spring.

MORE: How to Do Winger Liner in 3 Simple Steps

6. Sweet & Simple Spring Makeup Tutorial

This super sweet spring look focuses around the color pink: pink lips, a soft pink eye and a beautiful pink blush to top it off. We love how this beauty blogger made the focus around her lips and gives you the option to totally switch up the lip color to customize the look to your style.

7. Spring Makeup Tutorial 2015

Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about those of you who love a good pop of color in your beauty look. This blogger shows you how to achieve the perfect eye look with pops of blue, pink and purple without going overboard.