7 Must-Have Beauty Essentials For Short Hairstyles

If you’ve elected to wear your hair short, you know that you’ve made a super cute, sassy choice. But while there’s a wealth of information on long hairstyles, there isn’t a lot out on there on what essentials you need to have on hand to manage your shorter mane.
We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite essentials for gals who are wearing their hair above their ears or shorter. From the all-important clips to manage growing bangs to pomade to switch up your game, we’ve got you covered on everything you’ll need to get long life from a short hairstyle.
Gotten a drastic hair chop recently? Find out which essentials you should stock up on to keep your short hair in check.
One of the keys to short hair is finding pomades that can alter texture without weighing your hair down or turning into a hard, Sonic-the-Hedgehog-esque mess. This soft pomade helps give you soft styling options (slicked back, straight blowouts, tousled texture) with light hold and no crunch.
Blow Mane Tame Soft Pomade, $22, nordstrom.com
Texture can be the difference between a bad hair day and a hey-let's-work-with-it day. This beach spray contains real sea salt for beachy waves without turning sticky or hard. Plus, it's alcohol-free and 100% vegan.
L'Oreal Paris EverStyle Texture Series Beach Spray, $6.99, drugstore.com
Even when your hair is short, there can be little-to-no time to wash your hair. This dry shampoo helps clean up odor, frizz and oil without water with the added bonus of B12 and keratin to help strengthen hair with every use. So, you know, hit the snooze button. You've got time.
TRESemme Fresh Start Strengthening Dry Shampoo, $5.29, drugstore.com
Between piece-y styles, smooth blowouts and everything in between, short hair has tons of options when it comes to how you want to wear your hair. Keep this finishing paste on hand to tousle, spike or seal your dry hair any way you like. Change your mind as often as you like. After all, it's your hair.
Aveda Control Paste, $22, aveda.com
Short hair needs plenty of shine to keep it looking healthy and multi-dimensional. This gorgeous shine spray helps illuminate hair from the inside out, giving you whoa-how'd-she-do-that shine and luminosity.
blowPro Time to Shine 3-D Illuminating Mist, $21, nordstrom.com
You will inevitably have a day where you and your hair disagree, which means it's time to bust out the hair accessories. For evenings or fancy occasions where you need to make your bangs or sides behave, carry a cute barrette and call it a day.
Tasha Vintage Feather Barrette, $38, nordstrom.com
Your short hairstyle will eventually have a day where things won't go as planned. This is when good, old-fashioned hair pins come in handy. Bangs not behaving? Pin 'em. Weird flyaway at the side? Pin it. Buy a lot of these pins, carry them often. They're the difference somedays between a hair 'do and a hair don't.
Sephora Pin-Ups Bobby Pins, $5, sephora.com