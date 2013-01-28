7 Must-Have Beauty Essentials For Short Hairstyles

If you’ve elected to wear your hair short, you know that you’ve made a super cute, sassy choice. But while there’s a wealth of information on long hairstyles, there isn’t a lot out on there on what essentials you need to have on hand to manage your shorter mane.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite essentials for gals who are wearing their hair above their ears or shorter. From the all-important clips to manage growing bangs to pomade to switch up your game, we’ve got you covered on everything you’ll need to get long life from a short hairstyle.