7 Must-Read Books That Will Teach You About What’s in Your Beauty Products

Have you ever looked at the ingredients on the back of a haircare, skincare, or cosmetic product and saw words you a) couldn’t even pronounce and b) had no clue whatsoever what the hell it could be? Us too.

For some reason, even when you see these big, scary-sounding words that are in fact product ingredients you are applying to your face, skin, and hair, you still purchase and use them. It’s basically just accepted at this point.

If these thoughts have ever run through your head and you actually want to know what the heck is in your beauty products, you’ll love the books we’ve gathered in the slideshow above. From books that you should actually bring to the beauty counter with you to those that you can read and learn from, these books are must reads for anyone who’s ever questioned their beauty products.

More From Beauty High:

The Latest Beauty Ingredients And What You Should Know About Them

12 Ingredients Not to Use in DIY

P&G To Eliminate Harmful Ingredients In Their Beauty Products