7 Must-Read Books That Will Teach You About What’s in Your Beauty Products

Have you ever looked at the ingredients on the back of a haircare, skincare, or cosmetic product and saw words you a) couldn’t even pronounce and b) had no clue whatsoever what the hell it could be? Us too.
For some reason, even when you see these big, scary-sounding words that are in fact product ingredients you are applying to your face, skin, and hair, you still purchase and use them. It’s basically just accepted at this point.
If these thoughts have ever run through your head and you actually want to know what the heck is in your beauty products, you’ll love the books we’ve gathered in the slideshow above. From books that you should actually bring to the beauty counter with you to those that you can read and learn from, these books are must reads for anyone who’s ever questioned their beauty products.
More From Beauty High:
The Latest Beauty Ingredients And What You Should Know About Them
12 Ingredients Not to Use in DIY
P&G To Eliminate Harmful Ingredients In Their Beauty Products
For those who see the names of the ingredients on your beauty products and are seriously perplexed by what your putting on your body, you'll love this beauty ingredient dictionary. Go through all the ingredients on your products and look them up in this dictionary to see exactly what your putting on your body but also if it can be harmful or not.
A Consumer's Dictionary of Cosmetic Ingredients, 7th Edition: Complete Information About the Harmful and Desirable Ingredients Found in Cosmetics and Cosmeceuticals; $14.68 at amazon.com
This helpful book, written by Dr. Samuel S. Epstein, a founder and chairperson of the Cancer Prevention Coalition, gives the all the details on salon safety, health risks hiding in everyday products, how we put our children in danger and more. It will also teach you and your family on easily implemented solutions through the use of a variety of positive alternatives.
Healthy Beauty: Your Guide to Ingredients to Avoid and Products You Can Trust; $13.37 at amazon.com
We're loving this book because first it teaches you about all the scary ingredients that may be in your products and what they can actually do to your body, but they'll also introduce you to some incredible products that feel good—literally and figuratively—to use.
No More Dirty Looks: The Truth about Your Beauty Products--and the Ultimate Guide to Safe and Clean Cosmetics; $12.51 at amazon.com
We all have questions about our skincare, haircare and cosmetics whether it be about how safe they are or just simply are they worth it and this book answers it all. You'll even learn about how to save money on beauty products that are actually worth your cash.
The Beauty Aisle Insider: Top Cosmetic Scientists Answer Your Questions about the Lotions, Potions and Other Beauty Products You Use Every Day; $7.99 at amazon.com
From the creator of the beauty brand Paula's Choice, you'll hear the inside scoop on literally almost any product you can think of from popular brands from NARS to Laura Mercier and more. You'll get educated on which products are worth the money and if the claims they make can actually be true.
Don't Go to the Cosmetics Counter Without Me: A unique guide to skin care and makeup products from today's hottest brands; $15.51 at amazon.com
How many times have you had questions about your beauty products and not been able to find an answer? With this book, you'll be able to get the answers to all the off beauty questions you've had and see how you can improve your regimen!
Can You Get Hooked on Lip Balm?: Top Cosmetic Scientists Answer Your Questions about the Lotions, Potions and Other Beauty Products You Use Every Day; $13.65 at amazon.com