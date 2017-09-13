7 Liquid Lipsticks That Will Revolutionize Your Makeup Bag

Five years ago, the concept of liquid lipstick was kinda foreign to us. A lipstick that goes on wet with a wand pretty much sounds like a gloss, but we’re willing to try anything once—and we quickly found that the two products really couldn’t be any more different. And yes, the market was flooded with a plethora of liquid lipsticks with a quickness—but if you’ve tried a lot of them, you know that not all liquid lipsticks are created equal.

The term “liquid lipstick” can translate to a dry, uncomfortable mess of pigment that is impossible to get off and leaves a streaky stain from nose to chin, but some formulas have come a long way. The best liquid lipsticks these days are cult favorites and are so superior to their lesser-than counterparts, they barely even have anything in common.

These formulas are made to give rich, opaque color with incredible staying power—something that traditional lipsticks just can’t do. Easy to apply, no lip liner required, and available in a variety of finishes in every shade possible? Yes, please.

Originally published May 2016. Updated September 2017.