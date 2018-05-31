The 10 Best Matte Moisturizers for Oily Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Look, we love a dewy complexion just as much as the next person, but there’s a fine line between a glowing complexion and a greasy one—which is exactly what led us on our search for the best matte moisturizers for oily skin.

If you’re not into mid-day powdering or don’t have time for constantly using blotting papers, starting with a mattifying moisturizer can help out in a big way. Here are 10 products that will seriously help you cut out the shine—for good.

Dermalogica Oil Clearing Matte Moisturizer

Dermalogica products are basically skin care gurus. The brand’s matte moisturizer doesn’t just make you appear matte—it also clears excess oil from your skin. Not only is it loaded with botanical ingredients to soothe your skin, but it also has broad spectrum SPF to protect you from the sun.

Embryolisse Hydra-Mat Emulsion

Embryolisse’s matte light formula hydrates and absorbs into your skin with just a few gentle pats. You get matte-looking skin that feels super-hydrated.

Formula 10.0.6 Seriously Shine Free

This mattifying oil-free moisturizer from Formula 10.0.6 is seriously shine-free. Plus, it’s under $10. Win!

Grown Alchemist Matte Balancing Moisturizer

All-natural beauty product lovers will love this matte moisturizer from Aussie beauty brand, Grown Alchemist. It has tons of botanicals inside to sooth blemishes, balance out your skin, and, of course, hydrate.

Sephora 8 HR Mattifying Moisturizer Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 20

This moisturizer from the Sephora Collection is infused with antioxidants and pro-vitamin B5, eliminating shine for up to eight hours and protecting your skin from the sun.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Moisturizer

Not only is this moisturizer from La Roche-Posay anti-shine, it’s also “anti-enlarged pores.” Telling it like it is.

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense

For the sun-serious, look no further than this top-notch sunscreen moisturizer from SkinCeuticals. Not only does it have broad spectrum sun protection, but it’s also waterproof and has a slight tint to its matte formula. It’s one of those “universal” tints that’s so sheer, it leaves a nice filter-effect on your very matte complexion.

Murad Oil-Control Mattifier

This shine-reducing moisturizer controls oil for up to eight hours and it protects skin with the built-in SPF.

Origins Original Skin™ Matte Moisturizer with Willowherb

With pink rock rose and willowherb in its formula, you can expect this moisturizer to boost glow, minimize your pores, and even your skin tone.

Ole Henriksen Counter Balance™ Mattifying Moisture Crème

Not only does this oil-absorbing moisturizer help hydrate your skin, but thanks to the aloe and its Vitamin Plus Blend™ of vitamins A, C, D, and E, it also rids your face of oil, giving it a gorgeous glow.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.