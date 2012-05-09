StyleCaster
Share

7 Of Our Fave Pinterest Hair Looks For Graduation

What's hot
StyleCaster

7 Of Our Fave Pinterest Hair Looks For Graduation

Emma Sayles
by
7 Of Our Fave Pinterest Hair Looks For Graduation
7 Start slideshow

All over the country, graduation day is approaching for many high school and college students. With all the excitement of the bright future ahead of you, the last thing you would ever want to worry about is how to deal with styling your hair when you’re walking up on that stage to accept your diploma!  With the classic graduation cap, it can be a little difficult to find a style to accent it and not cause you to end up looking silly, but have no fear, we’ve got you covered. We went to our fave spot for inspiration, Pinterest (of course!), and found some great hair looks from wavy, relaxed curls to a low pony with a cool accent that will look great with your graduation cap and keep you looking cute for that step into the future!

How are you planning on styling your hair for graduation? Tell us in the comment section below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Loose waves are a classic and always flattering look with your graduation cap.

( pinterest.com/noelgibbons/)

Wanna change it up a bit? Try a side braid to get your hair out of your face for graduation!

 (pinterest.com/sabintimm5)

A low side ponytail keeps your hair out of your face and also keeps you looking cute.

(pinterest.com/irene716/)

Want your hair up? Try a low bun so your hair isn't in the way of your grad cap.

(pinterest.com/langerno)

Tousled hair is flattering on anyone and will look great tucked out of your graduation cap.

(pinterest.com/katyoon)

A low pony with a cool detail will have all eyes on you for graduation!

(pinterest.com/audrey_pedersen)

A sleek middle part and straight as needles pony tail will keep you looking cool and edgy on graduation day.
(pinterest.com/maibah/)

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Nail It: The Most Popular Spring Colors From The Runway To Your Nail Polish

Nail It: The Most Popular Spring Colors From The Runway To Your Nail Polish
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share