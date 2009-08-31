7 Easy Steps To A Somerville Facial

Kate Somerville is best known for her advanced skincare technology and high profile celebrity clientele. Working with big name celebs like Paris Hilton, Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Alba, and many more her products are a household name in skincare. Now available on sephora.com is a facial kit fit for the modern day women. The best part is, it only costs $100, and can be used multiple times for many more facials.

We are well aware that the process of a facial can some times be a bit complicating. That’s why we’ve outlined a simple guide to using Somerville’s skin perfecting products:

1. Slip into something a little more comfortable. Wrap yourself in your favorite robe or slip into a silk nightgown, already you’ll start feeling relaxed.

2. Keep it clean. Take a washcloth, and rinse in very hot water. Place gently over your face, let it sit for a few moments, than remove.

3. Steam Room. Take a pan, fill with water, bring to a boil. Place a towel over your head and hold your face in the steam for about five minutes.

4. Use the goods. Apply Kate’s Exfolikate Enzyme Scrub with your very own hands. Deeply exfoliate the scrub into your skin moving your fingers in a swift circular motion.

5. A mask is a must. Use Kate’s Clearing Mask. Using a mask will remove toxins, and dead skin cells. This a crucial part of the facial, so make sure to apply correctly. Spread the clearing mask thin and evenly over your face. Try to avoid eye area (and cucumber for clichéd affect).

6. Power Nap. Close your eyes and relax while the mask does its miracle work. Rinse after 10 to 15 minutes.

7. Moisturize. Use your favorite moisturizer to finish the facial.

We told you it was easy. Now your skin can look like the stars, without the inflated price tag. We know that you trust StyleCaster, but if you want to get tips straight from Kate, be sure stop by Henri Bendel (712 5th Avenue) September 23 or 24, as she will be making a personal appearance.

Kate’s Exfolikate Enzyme Scrub, $65, at Sephora.com Kate’s Clearing Mask, $35, at Sephora.com