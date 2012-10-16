7 Cold Weather Skin Problems and How To Fix Them

We can’t exactly deny it any longer – summer is over, and we’re in the depths of fall, with winter looming. Aside from the fact that we’re overjoyed that we can now wear a ton of layers and boots (and all of the latest fall beauty trends) we also need to remember to take care of our skin, as we all know these seasonal weather changes can wreak a bit of havoc on our gorgeous faces.

While we may have our favorite products and morning routines down to a science at this point, there are certain emergencies that pop up that will have us running to the nearest drugstore for any remedy. Below are eight tips to cure anything that may ail you as the cold weather descends – and by all means, leave us any of your cold weather tips in the comments below!

1. Irritated and Red Skin: Your skin will easily become irritated throughout the cold weather season, so you’ll want to switch up your skin care routine to a more gentle cleanser and a heavier moisturizer to soothe the skin on your face. Try Cetaphil’s Gentle Cleanser and Aveeno’s Ultra Calming Daily Moisturizer.

2. Patches of Dryness on Your Face: With the wind whipping at your face and your heat on full blast, dryness will occur. Invest in a humidifier for your room (which will also help to soothe a dry throat) and use a night cream that won’t irritate sensitive skin, like Clarins Gentle Night Cream.

3. Random Breakouts: While you’re tending to your various skin sensitivities, the adding and taking away of skin care products can often lead to breakouts in certain areas. This is why you want to work with gentle cleansers and moisturizers that add just a bit more moisture. But, if you really need something to combat that acne, don’t use anything too drying. Try Evologie, a new 3-step system that is both non-irritating and non-drying, perfect for this time of year.

4. Wind Burns and Sunburns Can Still Occur: Always, always apply sunscreen. Even if it’s a cloudy day, you can still get a burn – especially if it’s super windy out (we’ve all experienced a wind burn and they’re not pretty). Make sure you have a lip balm with SPF in it just for these circumstances, like Nivea’s Vitamin Swirl.

5. Bone Dry Body: If you’re finding that your legs look pretty reptile-like, stock up on moisturizer, and it can’t hurt to get an extra-moisturizing body wash either. Try something like Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash and remember to apply your lotion right after you step out of the shower.

6: All Over Itchiness: There are a few causes of “winter itch,” which is normally brought on by the drop in temps, but if you notice that if your dry skin is driving you to scratch, make sure you’re not spending too much time under the hot shower – this will just dry out your skin more. Also, take note of the clothes you’re wearing, as obviously wools will irritate your sensitive skin and soft cottons and silks will be more comfortable.

7. Continual Dryness, Even Though You’ve Moisturized: If your skin is constantly dry even though you’ve moisturized, make sure you’re staying hydrated. The dry, cool air will obviously just dry out your skin and it helps to replenish that moisture from the inside out.

[Image via Istock]