7 Beauty Products You May Just Need to Steal From the Boys

We can’t even begin to count the number of times we’ve seen brothers or boyfriends emerging from our bathrooms, not-so-sneakily clutching a particularly great hair product or a blemish-fighting concealer wand – yes, really.
We’ve been onto them for years, because no matter how much they insist they get their perfect volume from skipping conditioner altogether, there’s no way that kind of texture exists in nature. This time, we’re turning it around on them. Boys beware: We’re coming for these seven made-for-men products, and you better believe we mean sooner rather than later.
The key ingredient in this out-of-this-world moisturizer is Aerolite, a hydrophobic material (read: it wicks sweat and moisture away) based on an insulating structure used in space exploration.
Kiehl's Men's Oil Eliminator 24 Hour Anti-Shine Moisturizer, $27, kiehls.com
If you're looking for the perfect balm to wear under lipstick, your search ends here: The non-glossy finish on this SPF 25 version makes it ideal for layering beneath lip color.
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25, $7.50, getjackblack.com
We all know what they use this for, but the pure cornstarch powder is unrivaled in its ability to absorb excess sweat and moisture anywhere you put it. Bonus: It's scented with citrus, solving the "do I smell like baby powder?" conundrum once and for all.
Matte for Men Man Powder, $17, matteformen.com
Sure, the label alludes to a mysterious Beard Softening Complex, but who's to say that it won't do the same to our legs and underarms? Enzyme exfoliants work to dissolve dead skin as you shave, eliminating the need for a scrub-down beforehand.
Murad Cleansing Shave, $30, murad.com
Rubbed onto the face as you would your regular cleanser, this gentle gel peel uses glycolic acid as its primary ingredient to exfoliate, unclog pores, and brighten skin effortlessly.
Givenchy Man Powerful Renovating Skin Peel, $27, sephora.com
Ditch the cheap disposables and invest in one of these serious-business aluminum razors. You won't believe the difference until you try one for yourself.
Harry's The Winston, $20, harrys.com
A lotion that totally revamps skin while you sleep? Count us in. Thanks to the vitamin and antioxidant-rich formula, you'll wake up to glowing, well-hydrated skin every morning.
Lab Series Night Recovery Lotion, $40, labseries.com