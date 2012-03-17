7 Beauty Products You Wouldn’t Want Your Mom To Borrow

Take our advice, stash these products away with your copy of "Fifty Shades of Grey", and stick to the nice, platonic products.
Amanda Elser
The best part about shopping for new beauty products is reading all the original witty names that the companies have come up with for just another shade of pink lip gloss. And while this is entertaining, what really gets us are those mildly inappropriate, somewhat naughty puns that make us grin to ourselves every time we apply another coat of lipstick…or cringe at the visual they bring to mind.

While these sometimes offensive product names are our own guilty pleasures, it doesn’t mean they’re something we would want our mom’s borrowing from us. We can just imagine how that convo would go:

“Honey, I love that nail polish! What’s it called?”

“Uhhh, Throb.”

Take our advice, stash these products away with your copy of “Fifty Shades of Grey” and that old copy of Judy Blume‘s “Forever” and stick to the nice, platonic products for Sunday night dinner. Trust me, you’ll thank me in the long run.

Click through the slideshow above for our list of the most groan-worthy beauty products we won’t be sharing with our parental unit.

That's right, this creamy white polish is named "Load" after, well, you know. illamasqua.com

Forgive me if I don't actually want to admit to anyone that I'm wearing NARS' "Deep Throat" on my cheeks.
narscosmetics.com

Grant it, it is probably hard to come up with an appealing name for butt powder, but Lady Anti-Monkey Butt Powder that doesn't make this any less embarrassing.

So it may be slightly offensive, but this "Fat Girl Scrub" exfoliator from Bliss really does get the job done. sephora.com

Using all natural ingredients, Simone Chickenbone's "Chicken Poop" number one ingredient is laughter... ya, no kidding.
drugstore.com

Apparently, "yeyo" is a slang term for cocaine. Who knew! Well, then it is well suited for this Urban Decay white liner.
urbandecay.com

Slightly offensive, but at the same time totally appealing. NYX's "Euro Trash" isn't a shade I'd share with my Italian grandmother.
amazon.com

