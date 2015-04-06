6 Youtube Tutorials That Show You How to Completely Cover Your Acne

Not all of us can have that perfect, flawless complexion, and for those of us who don’t, we need to do a little concealing and evening out to have the skin we desire. Of course, amazing skincare is the first step in stopping your acne, but while you’re in the process of healing it, concealing it is your next best option.

Since concealing acne can be a difficult thing to explain, seeing it in a video is the easiest way to learn. We’ve found the best full acne coverage routines on YouTube and are here sharing them with you today!

1. My Current Acne Coverage Foundation Routine by iheartmakeup92

This beauty guru shows you how to completely hide that acne using the Estee Lauder Double-Wear foundation. She’ll show you her tips and tricks on how to move the brush and make your full coverage foundation look nice and natural.

2. Acne Foundation Routine for Flawless Skin (Full Coverage Tutorial) by Nicole Matthews

Using the MAC Pro Longwear Foundation dotted along her face, this YouTuber shows you how amazing of a tool the Beauty Blender can be. She also talks about her love for the MAC Pro Longwear Concealer to use in unison with the foundation.

3. FULL Coverage Foundation Routine

YouTube beauty, Alexandrea Garza, shows you how she covers her blemishes for a flawless face. We love that Garza even shows what drugstore dupes you can use as an alternative to the department store products!

4. My Current Acne Full Coverage Foundation Routine by Beauty Next Door

In this full coverage tutorial, this beauty guru shows you how to cover up your acne with the Make Up For Ever Mat Velvet foundation and even uses drugstore products! She even shows you products that you can use as a redness reducer for those who have acne that has some redness.

5. Acne Foundation Routine for Cystic, Scarring, Oil and Blackheads by Cassandra Bankson

If you haven’t seen this YouTuber’s acne coverage routine, you’ve been living under a rock. The super personal and informative video has over 25 million views and gives you some serious tips (and confidence!).

6. How to Cover Acne & Scars by malia

If you’re looking for a more natural way to conceal your acne or redness, you’ll love this guru’s video. She’ll share the non-comedogenic and natural way to cover up your imperfections to actually help HEAL your skin.