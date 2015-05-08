6 Ways to Incorporate Color Into Your Makeup Routine For Spring

We’ve had enough of deep, dark neutrals. Sure, they’re timeless and flattering year round, but warm weather is here. That means it’s time to come out of color hibernation and put some spring back into our makeup routines. Incorporating a pop of color into an every day makeup look is the perfect way to get in the mood for spring and summer, even when you’re stuck at work or school all day. And don’t worry; just because it’s color doesn’t mean it needs to be crazy and dramatic! We’ve got 6 different ways to make bright colors an easy and wearable part of your daily makeup routine.

1. Cream shadow

If you’re a bit intimidated by bright colors, cream shadows are the way to go. Products like Maybelline’s Color Tattoo Cream Gel Shadows can be blended out all over your lid with your finger to give a sheer wash of color that still packs a punch.

2. Eyeliner

Applying a colorful liquid liner to your upper lash line can take any neutral look to the next level. Try choosing a shade that’s complementary to your eye color. So if you have green or hazel eyes, use a vibrant purple. If you have blue eyes, try a rich coppery shade or even a hot pink. If you have brown eyes, you’re in luck: every color will look awesome! We love Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liners for their huge range of colors and ease of application.

MORE: A Guide to Finding the Perfect Pink Lipstick

3. On your waterline

If bold eyeliner really isn’t your thing, you can still play up color by using a a bright eyeliner pencil in the waterline. Once again, using a color complementary to your eyes will really make them pop. Stick to long-wearing or waterproof formulas, like NYX’s Slide On Pencils, to make sure it lasts all day.

4. Mascara

If you really want to make a statement, try a colored mascara either on your upper or lower lashes–or both! Before applying a bright mascara, like NYX’s Color Mascara, try coating your lashes with a white eyeshadow base to really make the colors stand out even more.

5. Blush

Ever see those crazy bright red or pink blushes in your local makeup store and think “Who would ever wear that?” Actually, those intense blushes make for the most perfect natural and healthy flush to the cheeks. If you’re not one to wear blush, spring is the perfect time to start incorporating it into your routine. A vibrant cream blush, like the ones from Revlon, are a quick and easy way to add a subtle hint of color to your look that will make you look fresh and healthy.

MORE: 9 Tips For Finding the Right Foundation For Summer

6. Lipstick

The absolute easiest way to incorporate some color into your makeup routine is wearing a bold lipstick! Play around and experiment with whatever color you want. Reds, pinks, corals, purples–hey, even blues and greens–whatever you want! If you’re still a bit wary about being able to pull off a bright color, try a vibrant lip gloss since they’re much more sheer and can be applied on the go.