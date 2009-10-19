6 Ways to Organize Your Life Online

When your life feels a little bit out of control, the internet is here to do more than just offer you endless opportunities for distraction. These six amazing websites will help you organize your life in ways you never thought possible. Log on now to get your life in order today.

Lifehacker.com (pictured above):

Lifehacker posts tips and tricks to get things done quickly and easily, both online and off. Gawker Media brings us this daily blog to help manage all aspects of life, from suggesting software to download to listing foods that will improve your mood, to non-conventional uses to everyday items, and everything in between.

Mint.com:

Mint is a free and secure way to manage your money online. It demands very little work from the user, and automatically pulls in information from your accounts, categorizing your purchases to show you how much you spend on different items. It even suggests ways for you to save money! It’s like having your own personal accountant, except better because their iPhone app let’s you take Mint with you wherever you go. Next time you’re debating that purchase at Barney’s, just check your balance first.

Evernote.com:

This website makes sure you never forget anything again. Evernote allows you to write yourself notes, whether you’re online and at your computer, through their offline desktop manager, or out and about with their mobile phone apps. Your notes can be in the format of text, photos, and they are automatically organized and searchable.

Health.discovery.com:

Discovery Health’s National Body Challenge is a perfect tool to help you reach your fitness goals. It provides the user with meals and recipes, as well as exercise regimes, and weight trackers. Maintaining your health online easily, with the support of fellow dieters in the Discovery Healthy community and the National Body Challenge.

Wikihow.com:

Wikihow is an all-inclusive life-managing website. It’s a collaborative project that allows anyone with internet access to create articles on how to do just about anything. If you need to figure out how to clean chocolate from your carpet or how to make a Raggedy Ann costume, Wikihow will tell you.

Goodhousekeeping.com:





Good Housekeeping‘s website is a great tool to manage your life. As you would expect, it features cleaning tips, recipes, money-saving tips, and reviews of everything from kitchen appliances to shampoos. Features include reviews of 28 different travel mugs and a how-to guide to getting what you want without whining, which means you’ll find yourself browsing the site all the time without getting bored.