6 Tips to Easily Apply False Lashes

Long, bold lashes can make our eyes pop, bringing our eye look from pretty to positively fierce. We’ve long broken them out for special occasions, but more and more, they are becoming a night-out mainstay.

“Lately, wearing false lashes has become an integral basic of a makeup routine, almost just as important as wearing foundation! From celeb Instagram selfies to red carpet looks and fashion mags, rocking falsies are a must-do trend but can be a bit intimidating without having the must-know tips on how to apply them,” says celebrity makeup artist, beauty expert and blogger Nicole Williams of StyleMakersTV.com.

Measure:

Before doing anything, measure the false eyelash strip against your natural lash line. “If the false lash extends beyond the outer corner of your eye, use a pair of small cuticle scissors to snip off the end (outside) of the lashes completely so that it now matches the length of your natural lash line,” says Grace Mahoney, owner of Blushing Brides. “Ensure the lashes mold to the natural curve of your eye by taking the ends of the false lashes and bending them towards each other to form a “C” shape and holding for a few seconds. This takes the straightness out of the strip and helps ensure the false lash stays put without the ends lifting up once applied. This alone will make your false eyelash application process a breeze!” says Mahoney.

Strip vs. individual:

Choose between a strip lash or individual clusters, depending on the look you want. The strip is a more bold look which may be easier to apply by yourself, but the individual clusters offer a very natural and comfortable wear, but may be a little trickier to do oneself, says makeup artist Katherine Dorn of Pierre Michel. “I like to use tweezers when applying strip or individual lashes to get a good hold of the lash and have the control to place it in the exact spot I want,” says Dorn. When applying strip lashes place with the tweezers, then use your fingers to pinch your natural lashes together with the falsie to ensure they are secured on. When applying individual clusters, first place clusters a little ways apart from each other and as they dry, fill in. You have more control over how full you want these lashes to look. You can add more or just have a few to add volume.

Apply mascara, then lashes:

Try sweeping on your favorite mascara before putting on false lashes. “This will help to harden and elongate your own eyelashes giving you a firm foundation to sit the falsies on. Then gently push the false lash with your middle finger into the root of your natural lash line,” says Williams.

Beauty falsie fail:

“Most beauty advisers recommend applying false lashes after an eye makeup application, however when going DIY with your makeup, I always suggest a pre-makeup lash application to ensure that you don’t get glue all over your eyelids possibly making a mess of your shadows and eyeliners,” says Williams. Otherwise, it’s time for a whole eye makeup do-over!

Double the lash, double the fun:

Many celebrities secret to having long dramatic lashes is a technique called double up, says Williams. For a dose of full blast glamour, try wearing double strip lash extensions. They come already customized with one lash on top of the other giving the appearance of a bold look. “My favorite is the Absolute New York FabuLashes Double Lash. They also come with an eyelash applicator for a seamless application,” says Williams.

Remove with care:

When taking the strip off peel them starting from the outer corner, pulling inward. “Follow with a gentle eye makeup remover to clean out any leftover glue or residue. I don’t recommend using the same strip more than two times,” says Brian Dean, PRIV makeup artist.