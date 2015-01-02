6 Simple Ways to Make Big Changes to Your Look

With the beginning of 2015, it’s all about “new year, new me,” right? While making a pretty lengthy list of resolutions was the easy part, deciding how exactly to carry out all the changes isn’t always so simple. Reorganizing your life from top to bottom may take a bit of work, but when it comes to revamping your look, we’ve got you covered in just a few simple steps.

1. Part your hair on the opposite side. Chances are where you’ve been parting your hair is a permanent fixture in your beauty routine. When you have an itch to do something different you swap out the flat iron for the curling wand. But, as you’re messing with your waves, have you ever thought about messing with your part? Probably not – but, it’s something we definitely recommend trying as this change-up is one of the easiest ways to alter your appearance, and it’s actually quite in to try deep side parts and middle parts this spring. So, give it a go!

2. Experiment with color. When it comes to lipstick, eyeshadow, and even blush, we all have our go-to colors. Most of us are guilty of finding the shades that work for us and sticking to them because they’re foolproof, and we’d rather be safe than sorry. However, you never know until you try, so don’t be afraid to explore options outside of your comfort zone, and even tones that look too bright in the jar. Who knows, you may even end up finding something that suits you even better than before, or one that can be multi-purpose.

3. Shape your brows. We learned a lot about our brow game in 2014, and we’re not about to let go of those valuable lessons anytime soon. If you have yet to jump aboard the bold brow bandwagon, there’s no better time than the present to do so. Set up a consultation with a professional (either a waxer or threader) and work together to figure out how they can best groom your brows to compliment your look. Trust us, eyebrows frame your face, so they actually are crucial to your routine.

4. Ditch the black liner. Popping some jet black eyeliner into your waterline is something every beauty girl has done probably way too many times to even count. And for those of us who wear it everyday, we almost don’t look quite ourselves without it. However, if you’re feeling like your eyes need some opening up, we recommend giving your trusty black liner a rest. Instead, try a nude liner, as it will instantly expand your eyes, giving you a fresh look. Plus, it’s not as harsh as a white eyeliner which also gives the same brightening effect.

5. Try new formulas. In the magical world of makeup, the options are endless. Between gels, liquids, creams, and powders, there are so many formulas to choose from and we’re true believers in trying them all. Stop by your local beauty counter for a trial application, or swing by Sephora for some samples, this way you can explore all your options, without breaking the bank.

6. Reinvent your signature scent. You’ve been rocking the same perfume for so many years it has officially become “your scent.” If any of your friends or family were to get a whiff of it elsewhere, they’d immediately think of you. While there’s nothing wrong with having one true love, you’re not actually married to your perfume, so we assure you it’s okay to check some others out. Believe it or not, the switch from fruity to floral can actually make for a redefining moment, and open your eyes to entirely new brands.