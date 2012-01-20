6 Kitten Cute Beauty Essentials

Fact: Dogs may rule more homes in America, but when it comes to the internet, kittens pretty much have that world on lock. Just this week, everybody’s been buzzing over the brand new feline-inspired Paul & Joe Beaut campaign that recently hit the internet. Adorably chic and oh-so-pretty, we’re absolutely purring over the cute cosmetics and pretty packaging.

Of course, it’s the not the first time a sassy feline has graced (or inspired) some of our fave make-up products. In fact, upon doing a little research in our cosmetic bag we discovered we’re ever-so-slightly smitten with kitten pretties for our face, nails and bod.

Take a sneak peek at some of our fave in the slideshow above — and trust me when I say they’re all quite meowvelous.