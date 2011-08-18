The 6 Funkiest September Beauty Editorials… So Far

It’s not even September yet, but nearly all of the month’s glorious fashion editorials have hit the Web or newsstands already. Although there isn’t much that can overshadow the glory of the world’s top models wearing the Louis Vuitton Peter Pan collars, Prada paillettes and Miu Miu suits, there is one thing that has the power to totally distract us: awesome makeup. The editorials from the September issues really pull out all the stops when it comes to the clothing, and this year, it looks like the same can be said for the beauty looks as well. Click through to check out some of the wildest makeup and hair from the year’s biggest fashion issues thus far!

1 of 17 Isabeli Fontana sports some seriously bold eyeshadow and a blood red lip for a Vogue Paris editorial, shot by the one and only Patrick Demarchelier. In a vivid shoot starring Sasha Pivovarova and Freja Beha Erichsen, Mario Sorrenti captures the saturated colors of the girls' makeup against some equally bright backgrounds. This W spread, styled by Jane How, features fashions from Balmain, Balenciaga, Chloé and more. Natasha Poly goes glam rock in a glitzy, mod editorial for Vogue Russia, shot by Hedi Slimane. The gold glitter shadow and wild eyeliner help to take away from the fact that this spread is, well, a wee bit cheesy. In an unbelievable spread shot by Steven Meisel, models like Jessica Stam, Linda Evangelista, Raquel Zimmermann and Karen Elson undergo serious transformations -- just by using different types of makeup. Fashion can be magical, can't it? ...here's Aymeline Valade! Dazed & Confused went all-out beauty-wise for its fall fashion spread. Glitter, iridescent moisturizer, high-gloss lip... you name it, they used it!

For Vogue Paris, Anja Rubik was transformed into the chicest hippie in history and even got some adorable dreadlocks, pink eyeliner and some polka-dot freckles! Next slideshow starts in 10s Club Monaco Spring 2012: Style by the Piece































