55 Beauty Products That Stand Out From The Pack

Grab the June issue of Women’s Health and start the drum roll…
The Women’s Health beauty editors have sussed out 55 new products that stand out from the pack. Not only did they enlist the product-savvy staff to make the judgment calls, but they also recruited 42 beauty experts and 10,000 readers to weigh in as well. I caught up with Beauty Director Molly Nover-Baker to find out which ones are her absolute favorites–pick up the issue or go to the Women’s Health website to find out the rest!
HAIR
Award: Best Leave-In Conditioner
Winner: Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair (shown left)
Price: $24. aveda.com
Molly says: “I use it every day! Even when I really need a haircut, it makes my ends look great.”
Award: Best Shine Boosting Shampoo & Conditioner
Winner: Aveeno Nourish + Shine Shampoo and Conditioner
Price: $7.49 each, aveeno.com
Molly says: “It made my hair feel incredibly soft.”
FACE
Award: Most Refreshing Face Moisturizer
Winner: Origins Starting Over Age-Erasing Moisturizer with Mimosa
Price: $45, origins.com
Molly says: “I just love the way this cream feels and it makes my skin look great.”
Award: Best Wrinkle Treatment
Winner: Patricia Wexler M.D. Dermatology Intensive Deep Wrinkle Deep Treatment (shown left)
Price: $60, bathandbodyworks.com
Molly says: “I love all of Dr. Wexler’s products, but I was really impressed with the results from this one.”
BODY
Award: Best Hand Cream
Winner: St. Ives Intensive Healing Hand Cream (shown left)
Price: $3.50, stives.com
Molly says: “Being a mom, I wash my hands all the time which makes them so dry. This cream is a miracle worker. It keeps my hands soft and isn’t greasy.”
Award: Best-Smelling Body Lotion
Winner: Jo Malone London Vanilla & Anise Body Crème
Price: $75, jomalone.com
Molly says: “The scent is just heavenly. It makes me relax immediately.”
MAKEUP
Award: Best Sheer Cheek Color
Winner: NARS Cadaques Multiple Tint (shown left)
Price: $38, narscosmetics.com
Molly says: “This stick looks really bright, but it creates such a healthy, gorgeous looking flushed-cheek effect.”
Award: Best Lip Stains
Winner: Mark Gloss Gorgeous Stay On Lip Stain in Bare, Bella, and Lolli
Price: $9, meetmark.com
Molly says: “I love color on the lips and these give a great pop. It brightens up your whole face!”