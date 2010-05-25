55 Beauty Products That Stand Out From The Pack

Grab the June issue of Women’s Health and start the drum roll…

The Women’s Health beauty editors have sussed out 55 new products that stand out from the pack. Not only did they enlist the product-savvy staff to make the judgment calls, but they also recruited 42 beauty experts and 10,000 readers to weigh in as well. I caught up with Beauty Director Molly Nover-Baker to find out which ones are her absolute favorites–pick up the issue or go to the Women’s Health website to find out the rest!

HAIR

Award: Best Leave-In Conditioner

Winner: Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair (shown left)

Price: $24. aveda.com

Molly says: “I use it every day! Even when I really need a haircut, it makes my ends look great.”

Award: Best Shine Boosting Shampoo & Conditioner

Winner: Aveeno Nourish + Shine Shampoo and Conditioner

Price: $7.49 each, aveeno.com

Molly says: “It made my hair feel incredibly soft.”

FACE

Award: Most Refreshing Face Moisturizer

Winner: Origins Starting Over Age-Erasing Moisturizer with Mimosa

Price: $45, origins.com

Molly says: “I just love the way this cream feels and it makes my skin look great.”

Award: Best Wrinkle Treatment

Winner: Patricia Wexler M.D. Dermatology Intensive Deep Wrinkle Deep Treatment (shown left)

Price: $60, bathandbodyworks.com

Molly says: “I love all of Dr. Wexler’s products, but I was really impressed with the results from this one.”

BODY

Award: Best Hand Cream

Winner: St. Ives Intensive Healing Hand Cream (shown left)

Price: $3.50, stives.com

Molly says: “Being a mom, I wash my hands all the time which makes them so dry. This cream is a miracle worker. It keeps my hands soft and isn’t greasy.”

Award: Best-Smelling Body Lotion

Winner: Jo Malone London Vanilla & Anise Body Crème

Price: $75, jomalone.com

Molly says: “The scent is just heavenly. It makes me relax immediately.”

MAKEUP

Award: Best Sheer Cheek Color

Winner: NARS Cadaques Multiple Tint (shown left)

Price: $38, narscosmetics.com

Molly says: “This stick looks really bright, but it creates such a healthy, gorgeous looking flushed-cheek effect.”

Award: Best Lip Stains

Winner: Mark Gloss Gorgeous Stay On Lip Stain in Bare, Bella, and Lolli

Price: $9, meetmark.com

Molly says: “I love color on the lips and these give a great pop. It brightens up your whole face!”