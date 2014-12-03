50 Under $50: Holiday Gifts For Anyone On Your List

Gift giving is all about spreading an abundance of cheer and happiness, but sometimes the act of picking up that perfect present can have adverse effects on your bank account—especially when you have multiple friends and loved ones to buy for with a limited budget.
Because we know you won’t be satisfied with your holiday shopping until you find that special gift for those close to you, we went to work and rounded up the 50 best beauty gifts, from blush to blowout kits to exfoliating masks, that cost $50 or less.
Click through to check out the 50 best beauty gifts under $50!
The mistletoe won't be anything to worry about with a lip care set fixed with products to pamper your pout.
(Fresh Dare to Bare Sugar Lip Ritual, $45, fresh.com)
Get your brows and lashes in tip-top shape with super chic tools this holiday season.
(Silver Chic Holiday Set, $35, tweezerman.com)
Metallic eyes are in—get the trendy look in multiple rich colors.
(Laura Geller 20 Shades of Baked, $49, LauraGeller.com)
Are you Alexa Chung's biggest fan? You'll need her Eyeko dramatic eye set to mimic her look.
(Alexa for Eyeko Limited Edition Set, $39, eyeko.com)
Doing your makeup is so much more enjoyable with a beautiful set of brushes. Sonia Kashuk's holiday line is too pretty to pass up.
(All That Jazz Brush Set, $35, target.com)
This gorgeous complexion compilation includes favorites like tarte's famous cheek stain and maracuja oil.
(tarte Sweet Dreams Best-Sellers Collection, $14, tartecosmetics.com)
Give your home a memorable scent of sugar plums, cinnamon, or spruce cuttings with this sampler.
(Voluspa Maison Holiday Petite Decorative Candle Set, $29, nordstrom.com)
Giving the gift of an everlasting (OK, maybe a few days) blowout to a beauty girl is just about the nicest thing you can do.
(Blowout Care Kit, $29, nordstrom.com)
Get smokey eyes in an instant with this all-encompassing makeup kit.
(Topshop Smokey Eye Kit, $44, topshop.com)
What's better than two Ruby Red hues of Deborah Lippmann polish? Two bottles that come in a matching sparkly bag, that's what!
(Glam Rock Nail Color Duo, $24, nordstrom.com)
Drew Barrymore has expanded her cosmetics reach with an affordable line of light, airy, and feminine fragrances. Radiant shines with notes of pink amber and magnolia.
(Radiant by FLOWER Beauty, $25, walmart.com)
This candle, which gives off an aroma of vanilla, orange, and cinnamon, clocks in with a burn time of 40 hours.
(Elemis Spa Light Candle, $47.50, TimetoSpa.com)
This set includes three moisturizing products made with the brand's signature Dead Sea mineral formula
(Ahava Mineral Stars Gift Set, $33.50, ahavaus.com)
Anyone who has ever used Kiehl's Creme de Corps knows that it's truly a moisturizing miracle worker. This special holiday set not only includes that gem of a product, but also the Ultra Facial Cleanser and more.
(Kiehl's Hydration Essentials Kit, $29, nordstrom.com)
Bumble and Bumble's Make It Big set is for the girl who yearns for volume and a bigger bouffant.
(Bumble and Bumble Make It Big Set, $28, bloomingdales.com)
Packaged in a sparkly box that's a keepsake in and of itself, wrapping paper is totally optional when it comes to this gift.
(MAC Lipglass Set, Objects of Affection Collection, $35, bloomingdales.com)
Cara Delevingne eyebrows coming up!
(TooFaced Brow Envy Kit, $39, toofaced.com)
Try out the charcoal trend with bosia's Black Collection which includes an exfoliating sponge touched with bamboo charcoal.
(bosia Black Collection, $39, sephora.com)
Conveniently carry around your favorite celebrities' self-named fragrances with a solid scented perfume pencil. Start off your collection with Taylor Swift's smell-good scent.
(Elizabeth Arden Solid Perfume Pencils, $10, walmart.com)
This eye shadow palette collection, complete with four ranges of neutrals from navy to beige, is fit for a queen.
(LORAC The Royal Eye Shadow Collection, $39, ulta.com)
The Body Shop created a spa day in a box with products from the brand's new Wild Argan Oil line. The body wash is a total must-have.
(Wild Argan Oil Festive Picks, $15, thebodyshop.com)
Photo:
davidparfitt
A three-month subscription to Birchbox is an easy gift for the girl who spends all her time reading and testing out the latest formulas.
(Women's 3-Month Birchbox Subscription, $30, birchbox.com)
Satisfy your skin with products made with soothing shea butter.
(L'Occitane Comforting Shea Butter Set, $45, nordstrom.com)
Kora Organics, a skincare company founded by supermodel Miranda Kerr, is offering a gift set of cards with inspirational quotes and phrases and a vitamin-enhanced lip balm.
(Affirmation Gift Set, $30, koraorganics.com)
Ciate created a manicure mansion of festive glitter and fun holiday colors.
(Ciate Candy Cane House Set, $25, nordstrom.com)
Photo:
Photographer: Tiina Erameri
Throw this mini palette in your handbag for a look that'll pair perfectly with any occasion.
(Bobbi Brown Mini Eye and Lip Palette, $30, bloomingdales.com)
This new luxe line of nail lacquer comes in bottles you'll want to keep on your vanity for all to see.
(Smith and Cult Nail Lacquer, $18 each, smithandcult.com)
As if Stila's lip gloss wasn't enough to get you excited, this set comes with a Bauble Bar gift.
(Be Jeweled Gift Set, $33, stilacosmetics.com)
This gift set is a minty treat for your hands and feet.
(Pampermint Hand and Foot Care Gift Set, $38, arbonne.com)
House your makeup in the cutest cosmetics case on the market
(Ted Baker Cotton Dog Makeup Bag, $48, asos.com)
With a sponge applicator and a cream foundation compact, this holiday collection will give you a photo-ready, airbrushed complexion.
(Elizabeth Arden Flawless Finish Complexion Set, $42, elizabetharden.com)
Say cheese? This teeth whitening kit comes with a whitening light, a gel, and a month rinse that are enamal-safe and said to brighten teeth two times faster than strips.
(Luster Pro Light Teeth Whitening Kit, $44, lusterpremiumwhite.com)
Photo:
Francine
This organic facial oil is formulated with 100% organic ingredients.
(Boots Botanics Organic Facial Oil, $9, boots.com)
Photo:
martin eidemak
The makeup artist in your life with have TONS of fun creating countless looks with this makeup set of 130 different eye, cheek, and lip colors.
(Color Festival Blockbuster Palette, $50, sephora.com)
Brushing your hair is instantly more enjoyable when you use a metallic brush set.
(Gold Star Dual Brush Set, $32, sephora.com)
This acne repair kit comes with the blemish banishing products like the brand's unbelieveably effective drying lotion.
(Mario Badescu Acne Repair Kit, $46, mariobadescu.com)
This skincare trial kit comes with products that are said to brighten skin and reduce the appearance of discoloration—ideal for anyone looking for a new range of skincare solutions.
(Equitance Skin Care Trial Kit, $37, equitance-us.com)
Paint your pucker in shades of pink.
(On the Rocks Be Legendary Lipstick Duo, $10, smashbox.com)
Eyes sans of dark circles and puffiness are just steps away with this travel-size essentials kit from Restorsea.
(Travel Size Restorsea 3-Step Regimen, $50, restorsea.com)
Decorate your powder room with soaps decked out in designer packaging.
(Set of 4 Bath Soaps, $48, toryburch.com)
Marc Jacobs' Pop Gel gives you the control of a chubby lip pencil but applies in a lipstick-like formula.
(Marc Jacobs Pop Gel Color, $28, marcjacobs.com)
Kai's body buffer sponge moisturizes skin with coconut and olive oil.
(Kai Body Buffer, $40, kaifragrance.com)
We give you full permission to match your lips to your cheeks and tips.
(Modern Future Roman Holiday Lip, Cheek & Nail Set, $49, narscosmetics.com)
Checking your lipstick every five minutes is more than OK if you do so with a printed compact case.
(Paul & Joe Limited Edition Compact Case, $10, beautyhabit.com)
The easiest way to make sure your fragrance lasts is less than $20.
(Jessica Simpson Signature Fragrance Roller Ball, $18, macys.com)
Care for your curly hair with products formulated with tendrils specifically in mind.
(Ouidad Curl Expert Kit, $34, sephora.com)
Channel Kendall Jenner and try out some of Estée Lauder's stunning scents.
(Estée Lauder Small Wonders Perfume Set, $45, esteelauder.com)
These toothbrushes, designed by fashion guru Rubin Singer, come in five different cheery colors.
(Supersmile Crystal Collection Toothbrushes, $15 each, supersmile.com)
You can thank Taylor Swift for bringing headbands back.
(Jewelled Stone Flower Headband, $35, topshop.com)
Opt for a skincare system that's free of synthetic chemicals and artificial fragrances with Tata Harper's rejuvenating products, which promote cellular renewal and deep hydration. (Purely Powerful: Best of Natural Skincare Set, $48, tataharperskincare.com)