50 Stunning Makeup Ideas For This Year’s Holiday Parties

No matter where you live, whether it’s for work or fun, there’s a good chance you’ll be attending a holiday party or two in the coming weeks. What better time to play around with your look than when you have a chance to make new friends and have some killer Instagram photos?

If you’re going to a low-key gathering, we’ve got subtle, chic looks that are up to the task. If you’re looking for a bolder look, we’ve got those, too. Whether you want the perfect red lip or glitter galore, you’ll find some inspiration to make a lasting impression.

Of course, the secret to any look is to make sure you’re giving your skin the TLC it needs before and after. Use a moisturizer to keep makeup looking it’s best and be sure to cleanse once you’re home and in your pajamas.

A version of this article was originally published in 2015.