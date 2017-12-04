StyleCaster
50 Stunning Makeup Ideas For This Year’s Holiday Parties

50 Stunning Makeup Ideas For This Year’s Holiday Parties

Augusta Falletta
50 Stunning Makeup Ideas For This Year’s Holiday Parties
No matter where you live, whether it’s for work or fun, there’s a good chance you’ll be attending a holiday party or two in the coming weeks. What better time to play around with your look than when you have a chance to make new friends and have some killer Instagram photos?

If you’re going to a low-key gathering, we’ve got subtle, chic looks that are up to the task. If you’re looking for a bolder look, we’ve got those, too. Whether you want the perfect red lip or glitter galore, you’ll find some inspiration to make a lasting impression.

Of course, the secret to any look is to make sure you’re giving your skin the TLC it needs before and after. Use a moisturizer to keep makeup looking it’s best and be sure to cleanse once you’re home and in your pajamas.

A version of this article was originally published in 2015.

 

Photo: Yvonna Groom/StyleCaster
Getting ready for an event in five minutes? Stick with lipstick sans other makeup.

Image via Pinterest

For this look, go for minimal mascara, a soft brown eyeshadow, and a creamy rose lipstick.

Image via Pinterest

For this look, combine a goldish-green iridescent shadow with a brown shadow to create a shimmering smokey eye. Finish with a clear lip gloss and head to the party!

Image via Pinterest

To define your jawline, dust bronzer along the bone and blend. Pair with a red lip and silver eyeshadow.

Image via Pinterest

Contour your cheek bones by applying bronzer in a "U" shape under the apples of your cheeks, a "C" shape of highlighter above, and blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Image via Pinterest

Extend your eyeliner past the corner of your eye and top it off with a pearlescent shadow on your lids.

Image via Pinterest

Bring a bold brow to the next level with a brown smokey eye.

Image via Pinterest

Top off a smokey look with gold shadow on your eyelid and the inner corner of your eye.

Image via Pinterest

If the winter has you looking paler than usual, use a bronzer or gradual tanner on your face to brighten up your look at night.

Image via Pinterest

For the ladies with darker hair, opt for a dark smokey eye to match - just remember to blend!

Image via Pinterest

We love this take on a classic cat eye with matching lips and tips in red.

Image via Pinterest

We're loving this eyeshadow with matte lips.

Image via Pinterest

This season, choose a monochromatic look for your lips and cheeks while going bold with your eyes.

Image via Pinterest

This glossy lip with metallic nails is holiday perfection.

Image via Pinterest

This cat eye doesn't extend all the way to the inner corner of the eye, making the eye appear more open.

Image via Pinterest

Have you ever tried white eyeliner?

Image via Pinterest

Pair a bare look with sleek hair and a few statement pieces of jewelry for a regal holiday look.

Image via Pinterest

When grooming your brows, always brush upwards and outwards for a fuller look.

Image via Pinterest

December is the ideal time to try out a dramatic eye look like this one.

Image via Pinterest

By defining your lower lashes with mascara, your eye will completely open up.

Image via Pinterest

Seeking a girly look? Experiment with light browns and pinks for a feminine touch.

Image via Pinterest

The quickest way to open up and brighten your eyes is to apply a shimmery white pencil to the inner corner. If you're going to a party that lasts all night long, this look will keep you from looking tired during the wee hours of the morning.

Image via Pinterest

Three things we're obsessed with? Bold brows, red lips, and extreme side parts. This look is a stunning beauty trifecta.

Image via Pinterest

Bored of your every day mascara look? Go for a spider-inspired look with slightly clumped lashes and finish it off with a killer crimson lip.

Image via Pinterest

Line the bottom of your eye from inner most corner to outer most corner and finish off the line by smudging. The end result is so glam!

Image via Pinterest

The unexpected green eyeliner in this look brightens up her whole face.

Image via Pinterest

This icy, pale pink lipstick is a ladylike counterpart to the bold eyeliner.

Image via Pinterest

This sultry look is taken to the next level with a slightly two-tone lip, darker on the outside and lighter on the inside.

Image via Pinterest

If our false lashes could always look this good, we'd never go a day without them.

Image via Pinterest

The simplicity of this look is absolutely breathtaking. Photo Tip: Just before you take pictures at the holiday party, line the water rim of your eye with white liner to brighten the whites of your eyes.

Image via Pinterest

This nude lip pulls the entire lip together effortlessly.

Image via Pinterest

Heavily smudged eyeliner and a modest lip gloss compliment each other so beautifully.

Image via Pinterest

For a gorgeous take on black and white, use a bold black cat eye with translucent white shadow for huge impact.

Image via Pinterest

This neutral look with a ponytail will be a great look option for an elaborate party dress.

Image via Pinterest

A center part will put the emphasis on your bold brows.

Image via Pinterest

Nothing says "holiday party" like matching lips and tips that remind everyone of red velvet cake.

Image via Pinterest

Gold eyes, bronze cheeks, and bare lips are flawlessly topped off with a longer-than-life braid.

Image via Pinterest

This dramatic cat eye has us reaching for our liquid liner.

Image via Pinterest

When going so heavily on lashes and brows, balance out the look by keeping your cheeks and lips minimal.

Image via Pinterest

Heading to an intimate gathering? Go for a natural look with BB cream and blush.

Image via Pinterest

This icy blue in the inner corners takes this look from "pretty" to "knockout"!

Image via Pinterest

We're loving this smudged liner with peach blush look.

Image via Pinterest

This retro-glam look works for a holiday dinner or drinks.

Image via Pinterest

This grey smokey eye and pale lip works on just about every face.

Image via Pinterest

Matte makeup paired with high shine lip gloss is such a lovely look.

Image via Pinterest

Retro glam never fails.

Image via Pinterest

Holidays are the perfect time to test out a colored mascara.

Image via Pinterest

This look combines gold and black twice, once in the eyes and once on the lips, and we can't stop talking about this look.

Image via Pinterest

Leave your face bare save for a bit of white eyeliner to look like a snow princess.

Image via Pinterest

Beyond dark makeup with a beyond ballerina bun is the epitome of holiday beauty.

Image via Pinterest

