50 Gorgeous Holiday Hair Ideas From Pinterest

Whether you have five hours or five minutes to get ready, we have gorgeous holiday hair ideas for you. Take inspiration from this slideshow for your next party and go for a glamorous updo, cool braid or voluminous waves.
If you’re short on time, you can still look great with a spritz of dry shampoo and a sparkly headband or brooch. It’ll quickly update any flat hairstyle you had going on previously, so you’ll still look put together.
Click through the slideshow for 50 gorgeous hair ideas that have been trending on Pinterest.
Believe: It only takes two minutes and three bobby pins to create this twisted chignon, which gets tucked into a Grecian headband.
Photo: Cassandra Eldridge
If this piled-high ballerina bun is chic enough for Fashion Week, it'll definitely pass muster at your holiday party.
Photo:
Kristin Sinclair/Getty
Make your go-to ponytail infinitely more interesting by segmenting pieces with a few elastics and wrapping each with a strand of hair.
Photo: Barefoot Blonde
Loop a low ponytail into a chignon for a romantic yet effortless updo.
Photo: M Loves M
Further proof that a pretty headband is all it takes to create a killer hairstyle.
If you're not a fan of headbands, try adorning your 'do with a brooch instead.
Photo:
ImaxTree
A few well-placed bobby pins will also do the trick.
Photo:
Antonello Trio/Getty
Holiday hairstyles needn't always be so polished—this mussed-up braid is a perfect example.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Use a curling wand to create some texture before pulling hair back into a disheveled—yet gorgeous—bun.
Photo: Gal Meets Glam
All you need is some moisturizer and gel to create this voluminous high bun that works with your hair's natural texture.
Photo: Fresh Lengths
You might want to employ the help of your hair stylist to pull off this woven-braid bun—but man, will it be worth it.
Photo:
Getty
This faux-fishtail half-updo might be the coolest thing you can do with your hair pulled half-back.
Photo: Luxy Hair Blog
A simple black ribbon placed far back on your head will give you Brigitte Bardot vibes.
Photo:
ImaxTree
We're still drooling over the bombshell waves featured in this Armani Beauty ad from Holiday 2011.
Photo:
Courtesy of Armani Beauty
It may have Victorian origins, but this Gibson Tuck is thoroughly modern—and stunning—thanks to the face-framing pieces.
Photo: Sara Lynn Paige
Beachy waves become holiday-ready when this much volume is involved.
Photo:
Courtesy of Free People
Get the full tutorial for this easy rope twist chignon here.
Photo:
Courtesy of Mane Addicts
Wrap a leather cord around a slicked-back pony for a festive touch.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Roll up to the party looking fierce will a full head of bombshell waves.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Simply put, this mohawk braid is badass.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Give your bun some structure with this origami-like twist, as seen at Naeem Khan.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Twist two pigtails together for the easiest-ever updo.
Photo:
ImaxTree
A deep side part and an asymmetric braid make any slicked-back style way cooler.
Photo:
ImaxTree
This short-hair chignon proves you don't have to be limited by your hair's length.
Photo: Bye Bye Beehive
Another one for the shorties: this volumized ponytail.
Photo: Keiko Lynn
A few twisted knots helps create a cool faux-updo for those with short hair.
Photo: Twist Me Pretty
Get step-by-step instructions for creating this barette-adorned messy braid, here.
Photo:
Tom Medvedich
Milkmaid braids have never looked more romantic.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Spruce up a half-updo with a teeny, tiny fishtail braid.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Get the step-by-step instructions for this messy bun, here.
Photo:
Tom Medvedich
This look from Blugirl's Fall 2015 show is the perfect marriage of waves and curls.
Photo:
ImaxTree
A deep-side part and sparkly barette are enough to make a bun feel special.
Photo:
ImaxTree
You'll be getting compliments all night if you attempt this double-dutch braid.
Photo: Barefoot Blonde
A few waves and twists is all it takes to re-create this look inspired by Valentino's Couture show.
Photo: She's In the Glow
Try a faux bob by pinning under your hair at chin length.
Photo:
ImaxTree
All eyes will be on this coiled bun, which is almost like an optical illusion.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Behati Prinsloo's French braided ponytail is a Pinterest fave for a reason.
Photo:
Getty
This twisted knot works on hair of all lengths.
Photo:
ImaxTree
A hair-wrapped ponytail gets an actual twist with a swooped-over section of hair.
Photo: Missy Sue
Got a hair donut lying around? You can finally put it to good use with this twist-wrapped bun.
Photo: The Freckled Fox
With a few strategic tweaks, your go-to ponytail becomes party-ready in seconds.
Photo: The Small Things Blog
Knot together two mini braids for a bohemian take on a half-updo.
Photo: A Beautiful Mess
This baguette bun is one part Dutch braid, one part bun, and totally unique.
Photo: Kayley Melissa
We guarantee no one else at the party will show up with this twisted, asymmetric braided updo.
Photo: MODAPRINTS
Even slept-in waves look fancy with a gold headpiece woven through them.
Photo:
Getty
Maria Menounos' braided Oscars updo has earned a permanent spot on our pin boards.
Photo:
Getty