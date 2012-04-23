50 Wedding Hair Accessories You’ll Need For The Big Day

With wedding season almost underway, we have been craving all that comes along with it: the gowns, the locations, the hair, the beauty looks, and a personal favorite — hair accessories! Now bridal hair accessories are not limited to just a simple gown. Take a peek through our slideshow above to see some of the best trends in bridal hair accessories that highlight flowers, gems, feathers, netting, and even some pops of color!
When it comes to your big day you shouldn’t be afraid to attract attention to yourself. You ARE the bride, after all, and you’re supposed to be the center of attention! Why stick to the the boring old veil when you can walk down the aisle in style?
Want a classic but breathtaking accent to your updo? These flower pins are perfect.
(Dogwood Flower Hairpins at BHLDN, $240)
A jeweled flower barrette is always a good way to go for your bridal look.
(Paisley Flower Clip in Silver at Anthropoligie, $15)
This jeweled headdress is an amazing offset to loose curls.
(All That Glitters Headband at shopbop, $90)
A pomped up flower headband can add just the amount of decoration to your bridal hair.
(Shabby Flower Headband at Etsy, $11.49)
Want to pull off a Royal Wedding look? This facinator is perfect!
(Silk Coil Hat at BHLDN, $120)
Pearls and multi-strand headband make this a great go to for your wedding day.
(The J'Adore Headband at shopbop, $90)
A jeweled headband is always chic and beautiful for a wedding 'do.
(Twinkled Scallops Headband at Anthropoligie, $32)
For a hair accent that can reach around the length of your up do, try this pearl branch.
(Pearl Hair Vine at Etsy, $58.50)
An elegant multi-strand headband is very on trend and gives a Greek goddess vibe.
(The I Do Headband at shopbop, $130)
Want a unique headdress for your wedding day? Try this look out!
(Pave Hair Chain at shopbop, $60)
This bejeweled headband is a simple and elegant bridal look.
(Swirled Suns Headband in Ivory at Anthropoligie, $32)
Hippy chic vibe for your wedding day? Try this jeweled headpiece.
(Band of Gold Headband at shopbop, $160)
This flower accented hair comb is classic and vintage.
(Vintage Hair Comb at Etsy, $96)
A simple and elegant branching of pearls is a great addition to a crisp bun.
(White Pearl Comb at Etsy, $29)
A beautiful, whimsical accent to your hair can be found in this flower and butterfly bobby pin set.
(Flutter & Blossom Bobbies at Anthropoligie, $15)
If you want just a hint of sparkle, try these rhinestone bobby pins.
(Rhinestone Pins at Etsy, $16)
If your wedding is in a nautical location, this starfish pin is a great accent.
(Starfish Clip at HairComesTheBride, $23)
Need something to pull your hair back with at the reception? These pony holders are bride favorites.
(Multitude Hair Ties in Pearl at Anthropologie, $12)
If you want to add a little pomp and circumstance to your updo, try a flower and feather combo.
(Vintage Flower Clip at HairComesTheBride, $128)
Love the look of a netting veil without the actual veil? Try this fascinator.
(Birdcage Hair Accessory at Etsy, $16)
For the bride who loves a floral addition but wants something fresh on the classic look, try a wire flower.
(Floating Flower Headband at Nordstrom, $32)
If a tropical locale is your wedding location, an orchid is a great hair accessory.
(Orchid Hair Accessory at Etsy, $10)
A sweet way to pull back your hair for your wedding is with a rhinestone clip.
(Sparkle Barrette at Nordstrom, $42)
Love feathers and vintage? Try this one with a 20's feel.
(Bridal Feather Headpiece at Etsy, $140)
A new take on the vintage hair pin, try weaving the pin inside the hair.
(Crystal Hair Pins at Nordstrom, $175)
For a simple pony, try this pony tail holder with a jeweled accent.
(Baubled Pony Holder at Anthropologie, $10)
This is the perfect way to add some flirt and color to your bridal look.
(Orchid Flower Pin at Etsy, $30)
Love the vintage headwrap look? Try this jewel and silk combo.
(Bridal Headwrap at Etsy, $140)
An attention grabbing crown is a wedding day classic.
(Soft Tiara at HairComesTheBride, $160)
For a vintage accent, this floral inspired jeweled pin is the way to go.
(Crinkled Flower Clip at Anthropologie, $18)
For a simple and classic bridal look, try a mini headband.
(Skinny Pearl Headband at Nordstrom, $28)
A classic combo of two flowers at the base of the up do is always a great bridal look.
(Bridal Fascinator at Etsy, $78)
For the bride who loves vintage pieces look for a comb that can add that special touch.
(Flower and Pearl Brooch at Etsy, $30)
Need something blue? Try a blue floral hair piece.
(Tropical Flower Hair Clip at Neiman Marcus, $36)
If you're looking to do a half up do, try a bejewled pin to pull the look together.
(Bridal Hair Comb at Etsy, $56)
A clip that can be used in a variety of ways is the perfect choice when you're deciding between hair choices for your wedding.
(Infinity Large Hair Comb at Nordstrom, $58)
Birdcage veils are having a major comeback, try this feathered version to try the trend!
(Birdcage Veil at LoveAlwaysAnneMarie, $100)
A bow inspired jewel clip is a nice way to sweeten up any bridal look.
(Crystal and Pearl Headband at Neiman Marcus, $38)
Coral and orange are the colors of the season, and a great addition to your bridal hair.
(Tasha Flower Hair Comb in Orange Red at Nordstrom, $28)
Try pulling a Carrie Bradshaw with a bird feather clip in bright colors.
(Peacock Head Piece at Etsy, $48)
A thick headband can add some glitz to a pulled back hair style.
(Rhinestone Ribbon at HairComesTheBride, $178)
For the bride just looking for a little something to add to her bridal updo, try this large gem hair tie.
(Giant Gem Hair Elastic at Nordstrom, $28)
For a soft, ethereal look, accent your wedding day 'do with these flowy florals.
(Spring Wedding Flowers at Etsy, $39)
Another take on the simple headband is great with small accents to add a little something special for your big day.
(Sweat Beads Headband at Nordstrom, $32)
For the bride looking to add some drama, try a feather and bow combo fascinator.
(Flower Fascinator at Nordstrom, $58)
A pearl encrusted ribbon screams bridal.
(Champagne Bridal Ribbon at Etsy, $60)
A fresh take on the gem stone hair clip is this swirled pin.
(Swirl Hair Comb at Nordstrom, $58)
For the feather and flower lover, combine them together!
(Bridal Fascinator at Etsy, $48)
If for your bridal up do you want just a small sparkle, these little pins are the way to go.
(Crystal Hair Picks at Nordstrom, $28)
Add a splash of color with bright flowers.
(Tangerine Tango Orchid Pins at Etsy, $28)