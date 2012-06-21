StyleCaster
Celeb Hairstyle Inspiration: 50 Styles We’re Loving Right Now

Emily Albrent
We are always on the lookout for new inspiration and creative ideas for our hair, and what better way to research some fun and inspiring ideas then turn to some of our favorite celebs? We are in such a routine (don’t you hate when that happens?) that we are in need of a crash course in new hairstyles.

We have gathered styles that range the spectrum from beachy cool, to retro waves that are to-die-for. So if you are having a hair day meltdown, take a look at the above 50 celeb hairstyles we love for a bit of inspiration for your next day out, or big event.

Let us know below which hairstyles you’re coveting right now in the comments section below!

Photo: Graphic by Sarah Gertzen/

PONYTAILS:

Reese Witherspoon's simple, messy ponytail is perfect for a night out.

Photo: NIVIERE/VILLARD/SIPA/NIVIERE/VILLARD/SIPA

Want to take that simple ponytail to the next level? Lucy Liu wraps a small section of hair around her hair tie to switch up the look.

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

Eva Mendes pulls back her hair into a smooth and simple ponytail.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Don't have bangs? Pull it all back in a super loose ponytail that will look effortless just as Freida Pinto does.

Photo: DUPUY FLORENT/SIPA/DUPUY FLORENT/SIPA

SIDE BRAIDS:

Brittany Snow makes a simple summer staple into something extraordinary.

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

Beyonce Knowles is not just talented in music, but in also spicing up a side braid.

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

FAUX BOBS:

If you are searching for a new do, but don't want to commit, take Naya Rivera's idea, and try a faux bob!

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

Miley Cyrus teases her hair until perfectly voluminous.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

STRAIGHT HAIR:

Simple and sleek, this Pretty Little Liar, Lucy Hale, knows how to keep it cute.

Photo: Krista Kennell / Sipa Press/Krista Kennell / Sipa Press

If we could get our hair like Bonnie Wright's everyday, we would be the happiest people in the world! 

Photo: NIVIERE/VILLARD/SIPA/NIVIERE/VILLARD/SIPA

WAVY:

Drew Barrymore brings a sense of playfulness to touchable, wavy hair.

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

Tons of waves, and no frizz? Yes, please! Now all we need is Jennifer Hudson to show us how.

Photo: BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA/BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA

Rashida Jones' waves make us long for a warm evening by the beach.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Ashley Greene lets her hair relax into the perfect amount of wave.

Photo: BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA/BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA

Blake Lively can do no wrong with her beachy wave.

Photo: Martin Roe/ Sipa USA/Martin Roe/ Sipa USA

Olivia Wilde takes beachy to classy by making sure every last hair is in place.

Photo: BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA/BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA

We dream of a windswept look like the one that Charlize Theron flawlessly accomplishes. 

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Bad hair day? Ellen Page shows us how to cover it up without losing the cute factor.

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

Kristin Cavallari only curls the top part of her hair to create a more natural, believable wave.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Danica Patrick adds a simple hair accessory to punch up her look.

Photo: Jaguar/AdMedia/Sipa Press/Jaguar/AdMedia/Sipa Press

Use a hair straightener to flip out the very ends of your hair like Colbie Caillat.

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

CURLY:

If you are blessed with super long hair, look to Amanda Bynes for tight curl inspiration!

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

We love Shay Mitchell's,luscious loose curls.

Photo: Branch/McMullan/Sipa Press/Branch/McMullan/Sipa Press

We adore how Katy Perry uses retro curls to pump up her evening wear.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Go back to the '50s with a Selena Gomez inspired style.

Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa Press/Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa Press

SHORT:

Keira Knightley shows how to rock a short and straight look.

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

Emma Watson rocks this simple look perfect for ladies with short hair.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Have super short hair? Take a note from Ginnifer Goodwin and swipe part of it to one side.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

BUNS:

Emma Stone sparkles in a beautifully constructed and coifed bun.

Photo: Lee Sherman/Starlitepics/AdMedia/Lee Sherman/Starlitepics/AdMedia

Zooey Deschanel wraps her hair into an amazing chignon that is to-die-for.

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

Who is this leading lady with beautifully twisted tresses? Taylor Swift knows how to create the perfect look.

Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA/Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Ashley Benson knows how to work a messy bun without it looking unprofessional.

Photo: Crotty/McMullan/Sipa Press/Crotty/McMullan/Sipa Press

Everything about this bun makes us want to run to our nearest hairstylist. Jennifer Lawrence is a master of beautiful hairstyles.

Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA/Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Miranda Kerr knows that sometimes, simple is better with this slicked back bun.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Try a sky high bun to keep the heat at bay during these sweltering days like Demi Lovato.

Photo: Lindensmith/McMullan/Sipa Press/Lindensmith/McMullan/Sipa Press

An always put together Anna Paquin gathers her hair into a flawless masterpiece.

Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA/Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Buns are a trend for this summer so switch it up a bit and take the bun to the side like Nina Dobrev does.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Accomplish a chill summer look by copying Leighton Meester.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Braids are a huge trend this season, and Kaley Cuoco shows us how to use one as a cute little headband!

Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA/Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Scarlett Johansson twists and folds her hair into a complete dream.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

Why not add a little flower power to your look this summer like Kirsten Dunst? It's cute and will go with everything from your swimming suit, to your little black dress.

Photo: VILLARD/NIVIERE/SIPA/VILLARD/NIVIERE/SIPA

Rachel McAdams whisks her hair back into a smooth, yet voluminous hair poof.

Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa Press/Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa Press

Kristen Stewart takes a chance with that red dress, but her hair is extravagant enough to direct the eyes up.

Photo: DUPUY FLORENT/SIPA/DUPUY FLORENT/SIPA

We wish that we could pull off such an amazing updo done by Alicia Keys.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

We definitely love this chic updo that Sarah Michelle Gellar looks stunning in.

Photo: SIPA/SIPA

Sophia Bush pulls little pieces out of her updo to create an undone hairstyle.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

VINTAGE BANG:

Katherine Heigl's vintage bang swoop makes us swoon.

Photo: VILLARD/SIPA/VILLARD/SIPA

Meagan Good pulls off vintage flared bangs.

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

HALF UP, HALF DOWN:

Pull back only the front part of your hair to accomplish this beautiful style like Sarah Jessica Parker.

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA/Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Camilla Belle stuns in this half-up, half-down look.

Photo: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa Press/Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa Press

