50 Buzzworthy Braids You Need to Try Right Now

50 Buzzworthy Braids You Need to Try Right Now

Augusta Falletta
by
50 Buzzworthy Braids You Need to Try Right Now
Season after season, one trend remains to be sought-after: the braid. Evolving from a classic braid to a French to a fishtail, whichever you choose, you’ll be on target with the look of the times. If you’ve got long hair, short hair, dark hair or light hair, there’s a braid that will work for your style. We love braids for formal occasions, brunches, and weekend shopping with friends, because whatever your hair situation (clean, second day, or third day hair) a braid can instantly take your look up a notch.

Celebrities like Blake Lively and Beyonce really know how to rock the braid look, and we’re taking notes. After scouring the web for the best celebrity braids around, we put together our favorite braided looks to inspire your hairstyle. Whether you’re brand new to braids or you’ve been alternating three strands of hair since you could say “hairstyle”, these looks are sure to get you noticed. Take a look through the slideshow above for some hair inspiration.

Blake Lively's fishtail ponytail was one of the best braids of the summer. 

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Loose waves are perfectly paired with a braid crown on Mary-Kate. 

via Pinterest

Jennifer Aniston is glowing with a mini-braid and loose waves. 

via Pinterest

Ashlee Simpson went for a French braid on top and finished with a side braid. 

via Pinterest

Ashley Greene's side braid is stunning. 

via Pinterest

This mini-braid really shows off Ashley Tisdale's ombre. 

via Pinterest

Nicole Scherzinger's fishtail pony is accented by her volume on top. 

via Pinterest

Nicole Kidman's big, loose braid is perfect for a weekend getaway. 

via Pinterest

Drew Barrymore's braid crown is gorgeous with her simple drop earrings. 

via Pinterest

We're used to Kim K's long, loose waves, but we love this braided bun. 

via Pinterest

Sarah Michelle Gellar could not look more beautiful with a French braid and bun. 

via Pinterest

Take a note from Jennifer Hudson and add a swoop to your side braid. 

via Pinterest

Sienna Miller, your nude lip and braid crown are a match made in heaven. 

via Pinterest

Minka Kelly's undone fishtail is our hair inspiration for the weekend. 

via Pinterest

Dianna Agron's braid crown takes things to the next level with a fishtail. 

via Pinterest

Jessica Szohr's smoldering eyes and fishtail are a knockout combination. 

via Pinterest

We love Anne Hathaway's pixie cut now, but she really knew how to rock a braid bun!

via Pinterest

A smokey eye and a disheveled side braid go hand in hand. 

via Pinterest

How cool is Taylor Swift's mini-fishtail into a bun?

via Pinterest

Besides the strange flower closure at the bottom, this fishtail on Vanessa Hudgens is to die for. 

via Pinterest

Selena Gomez's braid is so adorable.

via Pinterest

Brooklyn Decker does a braid crown right with some loose, face-framing pieces. 

via Pinterest

What do you think of Demi Lovato's braids? 

via Pinterest

Shailene Woodley leaves the top of her hair loose and gives her braid some major volume. 

via Pinterest 

Not for the faint of heart, Alicia Keys' braid is over-the-top (literally). 

via Pinterest

Queen B is the queen of braids. 

via Pinterest

Eva Longoria's long braid is balanced out with some volume in the bangs. 

via Pinterest

Lauren Conrad's signature braid is taken up a notch by starting at her part. 

via Pinterest

Kristen Stewart's normally greasy hair looks fabulous with a braid in the mix. 

via Pinterest

Audrina Patridge finishes her braid by wrapping her hair around the bottom, keeping an eye on details. 

via Pinterest

Lucy Hale's loose braid compliments her structured dress wonderfully. 

via Pinterest

When Kate Middleton decides to do something with her hair besides a blowout, she gets it right every time. We love this twisted bun. 

via Pinterest

Leona Lewis' highlights look even better braided. 

via Pinterest

How amazing is Jennifer Morrison's French braid that ends in a ponytail?

via Pinterest

Lea Michele's bangs and braid combo is killing it on the red carpet. 

via Pinterest

Scarlett Johansson's braid crown was the one that started the trend. 

via Pinterest

Leave it to Rihanna to make a simple side braid way more interesting. 

via Pinterest

Emily Blunt's braided bun looks beautiful from behind. 

via Pinterest

Kristin Cavallari keeps her updo interesting with two braids feeding into the bun. 

via Pinterest

Kendall Jenner's fishtail is simply gorgeous. 

via Pinterest

Salma Hayek's middle part and braid are right on trend. 

via Pinterest

Molly Sims couldn't look any better with a French braid and loose waves. 

via Pinterest

Rachel McAdams keeps it classy with volume, a braid and a dark lip. 

via Pinterest

Kate Hudson is glowing with a French braid and beachy waves. 

via Pinterest

How do you feel about Rachel Zoe's braid and ponytail combo? 

via Pinterest

We can't get enough of this braid from Charlize Theron. 

via Pinterest

New mom Hilary Duff dressed up her braid with a ribbon. 

via Pinterest

Busy Philipps' chose a relaxed braid to dress up her locks. 

via Pinterest

Zoe Saldana is all smiles with this luxe side braid. 

via Pinterest

Nikki Reed's braided updo has us planning looks for brunch. 

via Pinterest

