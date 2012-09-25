50 Buzzworthy Braids You Need to Try Right Now

Season after season, one trend remains to be sought-after: the braid. Evolving from a classic braid to a French to a fishtail, whichever you choose, you’ll be on target with the look of the times. If you’ve got long hair, short hair, dark hair or light hair, there’s a braid that will work for your style. We love braids for formal occasions, brunches, and weekend shopping with friends, because whatever your hair situation (clean, second day, or third day hair) a braid can instantly take your look up a notch.

Celebrities like Blake Lively and Beyonce really know how to rock the braid look, and we’re taking notes. After scouring the web for the best celebrity braids around, we put together our favorite braided looks to inspire your hairstyle. Whether you’re brand new to braids or you’ve been alternating three strands of hair since you could say “hairstyle”, these looks are sure to get you noticed. Take a look through the slideshow above for some hair inspiration.