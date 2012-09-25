50 Buzzworthy Braids You Need to Try Right Now

Season after season, one trend remains to be sought-after: the braid. Evolving from a classic braid to a French to a fishtail, whichever you choose, you’ll be on target with the look of the times. If you’ve got long hair, short hair, dark hair or light hair, there’s a braid that will work for your style. We love braids for formal occasions, brunches, and weekend shopping with friends, because whatever your hair situation (clean, second day, or third day hair) a braid can instantly take your look up a notch.
Celebrities like Blake Lively and Beyonce really know how to rock the braid look, and we’re taking notes. After scouring the web for the best celebrity braids around, we put together our favorite braided looks to inspire your hairstyle. Whether you’re brand new to braids or you’ve been alternating three strands of hair since you could say “hairstyle”, these looks are sure to get you noticed. Take a look through the slideshow above for some hair inspiration.
Blake Lively's fishtail ponytail was one of the best braids of the summer.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Loose waves are perfectly paired with a braid crown on Mary-Kate.
via Pinterest
Jennifer Aniston is glowing with a mini-braid and loose waves.
via Pinterest
Ashlee Simpson went for a French braid on top and finished with a side braid.
via Pinterest
Ashley Greene's side braid is stunning.
via Pinterest
This mini-braid really shows off Ashley Tisdale's ombre.
via Pinterest
Nicole Scherzinger's fishtail pony is accented by her volume on top.
via Pinterest
Nicole Kidman's big, loose braid is perfect for a weekend getaway.
via Pinterest
Drew Barrymore's braid crown is gorgeous with her simple drop earrings.
via Pinterest
We're used to Kim K's long, loose waves, but we love this braided bun.
via Pinterest
Sarah Michelle Gellar could not look more beautiful with a French braid and bun.
via Pinterest
Take a note from Jennifer Hudson and add a swoop to your side braid.
via Pinterest
Sienna Miller, your nude lip and braid crown are a match made in heaven.
via Pinterest
Minka Kelly's undone fishtail is our hair inspiration for the weekend.
via Pinterest
Dianna Agron's braid crown takes things to the next level with a fishtail.
via Pinterest
Jessica Szohr's smoldering eyes and fishtail are a knockout combination.
via Pinterest
We love Anne Hathaway's pixie cut now, but she really knew how to rock a braid bun!
via Pinterest
A smokey eye and a disheveled side braid go hand in hand.
via Pinterest
How cool is Taylor Swift's mini-fishtail into a bun?
via Pinterest
Besides the strange flower closure at the bottom, this fishtail on Vanessa Hudgens is to die for.
via Pinterest
Selena Gomez's braid is so adorable.
via Pinterest
Brooklyn Decker does a braid crown right with some loose, face-framing pieces.
via Pinterest
What do you think of Demi Lovato's braids?
via Pinterest
Shailene Woodley leaves the top of her hair loose and gives her braid some major volume.
via Pinterest
Not for the faint of heart, Alicia Keys' braid is over-the-top (literally).
via Pinterest
Queen B is the queen of braids.
via Pinterest
Eva Longoria's long braid is balanced out with some volume in the bangs.
via Pinterest
Lauren Conrad's signature braid is taken up a notch by starting at her part.
via Pinterest
Kristen Stewart's normally greasy hair looks fabulous with a braid in the mix.
via Pinterest
Audrina Patridge finishes her braid by wrapping her hair around the bottom, keeping an eye on details.
via Pinterest
Lucy Hale's loose braid compliments her structured dress wonderfully.
via Pinterest
When Kate Middleton decides to do something with her hair besides a blowout, she gets it right every time. We love this twisted bun.
via Pinterest
Leona Lewis' highlights look even better braided.
via Pinterest
How amazing is Jennifer Morrison's French braid that ends in a ponytail?
via Pinterest
Lea Michele's bangs and braid combo is killing it on the red carpet.
via Pinterest
Scarlett Johansson's braid crown was the one that started the trend.
via Pinterest
Leave it to Rihanna to make a simple side braid way more interesting.
via Pinterest
Emily Blunt's braided bun looks beautiful from behind.
via Pinterest
Kristin Cavallari keeps her updo interesting with two braids feeding into the bun.
via Pinterest
Kendall Jenner's fishtail is simply gorgeous.
via Pinterest
Salma Hayek's middle part and braid are right on trend.
via Pinterest
Molly Sims couldn't look any better with a French braid and loose waves.
via Pinterest
Rachel McAdams keeps it classy with volume, a braid and a dark lip.
via Pinterest
Kate Hudson is glowing with a French braid and beachy waves.
via Pinterest
How do you feel about Rachel Zoe's braid and ponytail combo?
via Pinterest
We can't get enough of this braid from Charlize Theron.
via Pinterest
New mom Hilary Duff dressed up her braid with a ribbon.
via Pinterest
Busy Philipps' chose a relaxed braid to dress up her locks.
via Pinterest
Zoe Saldana is all smiles with this luxe side braid.
via Pinterest
Nikki Reed's braided updo has us planning looks for brunch.
via Pinterest