50 Celebrity Inspired Back-to-School Beauty Looks To Try This Fall

As August dwindles down and September 1 is looming, there is a “back to school” chill in the air. And while we are very envious of all the co-eds heading back to school, the fact that we are stuck in the office hasn’t stopped us at browsing the web for some inspiring beauty looks. From plum lips to pixie cuts, these are the first day of school beauty looks that we would attempt if we were going back.
While the standard back-to-school prep involves a trip to the salon, a few new notebooks and a brand new wardrobe — we recommend being a bit more adventurous. Yes, maybe you’ll look back on some of these celebrity trends and hide the photos from your children. But these are your college years so why not buzz off a side of your head or dye your tips blue? Maybe these styles won’t work for everyone, but take a look at the slideshow above and we promise you’ll find at least one beauty trend worth testing out on your first day back.
Click through to get inspired for your first day back in class!
Try a dark plum lipstick for a sultry look for your first day back at school.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Update your summer look with this blue hue for the fall. We particularly like it against her berry lip.
Not ready to commit to a bob? Pin up your hair like Rachel Bilson for a faux-cropped look.
John Shearer/Getty Images for Art of Elysium
If you slept through the alarm, don't worry about washing your locks. Dirty hair actually holds braids better!
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Spice up any look with a cheeky hair accessory.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bold brows against lighter hair can be a good thing.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Bronze eyes and pink lips are the perfect combo for the first day.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
This mauve cheek is the perfect blush color for your first day back.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
If you try one new thing for the first day of school it should be a sassy new nail art design.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Let your roots grow out for a punky style on the first day.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Samsung
A bubblegum pink lip is just the thing to catch the eye of that cute guy in your History class.
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Just because the summer is over, doesn't mean you have to abandon your favorite summer style.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Classic and simple. A loose ponytail is all you need to accessorize your fall wardrobe.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
For a quick and simple look, just throw your hair into a messy top knot.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Peach blush and lip stain is the perfect way to highlight your beachy blonde locks.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
All it takes is a pin to update your hair from drab to fab.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Be sure to keep that bronzed glow for the first day!
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment
Contrast your black liner with an orange pop.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABC
Use brown shadow around your eyes for a daytime smokey eye.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Don't be afraid to match your eyeshadow to your lipstick.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Headbands are no longer just for little kids. Don't be afraid to try one on the first day.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
It may be fall, but that doesn't mean that frizz and humidity are over. Don't be afraid to let your true curls fly.
David Becker/Getty Images
Don't be afraid to tease your hair for a bigger impact.
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images
A matte finish on your lips is the best way to go once the weather starts to cool down.
Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage
Don't be afraid to make a drastic change right before the first day.
Highlight your bangs with this simple top knot.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for H&M
Don't be afraid to be bold when it comes to liner.
Jason Kempin/WireImage for Tony Award Product
A simple bun is sometimes all it takes.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Middle parts are a great way to switch up your look.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1
A nude lip is a great way to highlight your summer tan on the first day.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
A drastic wing is often the only makeup you need.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
A simple side chignon will be a guaranteed head turner.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Sony
Don't be afraid to pull your hair back on the first day. It's a great way to highlight your other features.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sometimes a dramatic shadow can be a good thing.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Twisting face-framing pieces and pinning them back away from your face is a great way to add a touch of youth to your look without looking like you're still stuck in middle school.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Frizz and curls are nothing to shy away from.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
A big bun is the perfect solution to any bad hair day.
MCMULLAN CO/SIPA/SIPA
High ponytails are no longer just for cheerleaders.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ask your stylist for some ombre highlights to give your darker fall color some dimension.
Fernando Leon/Getty Images
Balance out your long hair with a new fringe cut before the first day of school.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
These blunt bangs may not be for everyone, but if you can pull them off you should definitely take the plunge.
John Shearer/WireImage
Try a leave-in conditioner before the first day for a shiny, healthy look.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
A dramatic side part is a great way to channel the summer while you're stuck in the classroom.
Charley Gallay/WireImage
Voluminous curls is a look that will take you from class to a party without a trip to the dorm.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
A textured braid is a great way to pull your hair back away from your face without looking sloppy.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Try a bold lip hue to contrast with your hair color. We're not saying this hair color...but you get the point!
BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA/BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA
Nothing says the first day of school like a blunt pixie cut. Nothing will garner more attention on the first day.
Ian Gavan/Getty Images