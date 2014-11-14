It’s a common quip that technology was designed to make our lives easier, but it often does the opposite. While that’s true in some cases—we’ve all had our computers quit on us resulting is lost work—there are also hundreds of life-simplifying apps that can literally change the way we work and live.

Need a to-do list that you can carry with you at all times? There’s an app for that. Want to find out when your next period will be? Check. Trying to find an easy way to organize all the events you have going on this week? No problem. These apps will act as your lifeline to help you keep your life organized and stress-free.

Here, we’ve gathered 50 apps designed to make your daily life easier. Now if only there was an app to stop random computer system errors…