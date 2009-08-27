5 Ways To Transform Summer Sunned Hair

Keeping up a summer tan is a must for the fall. Keeping up your summer hair, not so much. After a salt water, chlorine conditioned, sun burnt summer, we’re sure your hair has been through a lot. With a new season on the horizon, it’s important to restore moisture, keep your color, fight frizz, detangle, and leave behind any split ends. Take StyleCaster’s expert opinion on hair care at its most affordable, and adorable.

More Moisture Please

Dry and damaged hair can be detrimental. It’s important to keep your hair hydrated through out the year. These products are designed to keep your hair happy out of the heat.

1. Headlube Matte Moisture Lotion, $6.39, at cvs.com



2. L’Oreal EverPure Moisture Restorative Masque, $8.99, at Target.com

3. Kanebo Sensai Collection Moisturizing Shampoo, $30, at Bergdorfgoodman.com

Keep Your Color

Restore your color treated hair with products designed to protect hair from UVB sun fading and rejuvenate hair to its intended shade.

1. Pureology Pureology ColourMax, $17.60, at drugstore.com

2. Natural Instincts Shine Happy Clear Shine Treatment, $9.99, at cvs.com

3. Sunflower Color Preseving Deep Recovery Pak, $25, at Kiehls.com

Fight Frizz

Let frizzy hair fizzle out with the best products to tame and treat fly-aways. Keep your hair under control and within your budget.

1. Dove Frizz Control Therapy Conditioner, $4.99, at cvs.com

2. Living Proof Straight Making No Frizz Styling Spray, $14, at Sephora.com

3. Fekkai Coiff Perfecteur – Anti-Frizz Silkening Crème, $25, at Bloomingdales.com

Dare to Detangle

Detangling your hair can be a pain, literally. Make sure not to further damage hair while brushing it out. Brush through, and rinse out your tangles, knots, and bumps.

1. Mane-ly Long Hair Detangler Brush, $13.95, at thetrophyline.com

2. Leave in (rinse out) conditioner, $21, at bumbleandbumble.com

3. Fioravanti Lightweight Detangling Cream Rinse, $26, at sephora.com

Leave Behind Split Ends

There’s nothing worse than feeling brittle ends when you’re flicking your fingers through your pony. Keeping your ends intact is important not only for the feel, but for the total look. Keep your hair strong and full with these amazing products.

1. ORGANIX Nourishing Coconut Milk Split End Mender, $15, at hairproducts.com

2. Citre Shine Shine Miracle Split End Mender, $4.99, at drugstore.com

3. T3 360° ‘Boost’ Heat-Seeking Iron Booster, $28, at Nordstrom.com

Remember, healthy hair is happy hair!