5 Ways To Spice Up Your French Manicure

While we may not be totally sold on the classic, French manicure style, we’re definitely into the updated French. As often as the classic style may have tried to sneak it’s way into our hearts (and onto the runways) it still hasn’t been able to come back full-force onto the streets – and for that, we are thankful – so far. But, a trend we are loving as of late, is what we’ll call the “Fancy French” – a play on the classic style, with new twists and turns.

This look takes the old style, but updates it by mixing colors or textures, giving it new life. Below, we’ve pulled out some of our favorite takes from the runways for new inspiration for the season. If you’re going to go French, try these styles!

Adding Colors

Obviously one of the most basic ways to spice up a french manicure is to add colors to the otherwise neutral-colored manicure. We absolutely love this lavender base and black tip French mani seen on the runway last season. The lighter lavender color contrasts gorgeously with the dark black tip to give just the right feel to a moody fall manicure.

Thin Black Tips

If you want to keep the nude base but love the idea of black tips, go for it. We recommend keeping the black tips a bit thinner than the average French tips. This way the black coloring won’t feel too goth or boxy against the nude. If you also notice, the tips on this manicure aren’t necessarily painted on perfectly straight and even. There’s a little roughness to the bottom of the lines. We love how this slight detail adds just enough intrigue.

Black Base

If you aren’t even worried about sporting a dark mani, go all out and commit to a black base while keeping an average French manicure’s classic white tip. In order to achieve such a bright, crisp white color at the tip, don’t paint the black base all the way to the top. You’ll want to paint the white color over the top of the natural nail color because otherwise white will hardly show up over the black. Quick Tip: If you don’t have enough control over the brush, take a Q-Tip with nail polish remover on it and rub it over the tips after painting the base black and before painting the tips white to clear the area in a clean, straight manner.

Metallic Tips

Add some dimension to your manicure with metallic tips. Metallics are the perfect combination between color and texture. Plus, these shiny bright gold tips are perfect for the holiday season coming up. This French manicure also has a great classic shape to the tips. The thick, square-like tips elongate the nails and give them a gorgeous clean, natural-looking shape.